New Girl remains a beloved sitcom with intense critical and fan support. Despite never being a juggernaut with the ratings, the show about a quirky teacher and her friendship with her three equally wacky roommates became a reliable performer that lasted seven seasons.

The show's success relies entirely on its cast of likable and hysterical characters. New Girl's unique mix of humor, heart, and outlandishness was hard to pull off, but the show's characters made it seem effortless. Although every main player is hilarious, some are wackier and more unhinged than others, cementing themselves as the show's breakout stars.

8 Reagan Lucas

Image via FOX

Megan Fox played Reagan Lucas in fifteen episodes throughout seasons 5 and 6. She arrives after Jess leaves for jury duty, becoming the guys' temporary flatmate. Regan is a bisexual who had a brief fling with Cece years ago, engaging in casual hook-ups with men and women. She begins dating Nick, but their mutual commitment issues lead to their break-up in the season 6 finale.

RELATED: Every New Girl Thanksgiving Episode, Ranked

Reagan is funny but put-together. She isn't as overtly over-the-top as other New Girl characters, meaning she usually plays a more subdued role, especially against the grumpy and mercurial Nick. Reagan leaves the show after season 6, and while she wasn't a part of the cast for long, she succeeded in leaving her mark on New Girl.

7 Cecilia "Cece" Parikh

Cece is Jess' best friend and Scmidt's future wife, played by Hannah Simone. A professional model, Cece is among the show's most complex characters; she is blunt but supportive, her realistic approach balancing Jess' dreamy and whimsical personality. Cece has an on-again-off-again relationship with Schmidt; despite their many differences, they marry in season 5, cementing their place as a timeless sitcom couple.

Because of her grounded personality, Cece often plays the straight woman role opposite Jess and Schmidt. She is the secret ingredient that balances New Girl and prevents it from descending into comedic mayhem. Cece might be as laugh-out-loud funny as the show's other characters, but her subtle humor is a key and often underappreciated ingredient for New Girl's success.

6 Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo

Damon Wayans Jr. appears as Coach in the New Girl pilot before disappearing in the second episode. Coach returns in season 4 as a flatmate after Schmidt moves across the hall, becoming a major player in the show's dynamic. A former athlete turned school coach, Coach is enthusiastic and daring, easily becoming the life of the party and sometimes eclipsing his more quirky friends.

RELATED: 10 Best New Girl Guest Stars, Ranked

Coach is an extrovert, a funny and outgoing character who instantly commands attention. His personality perfectly complements the show's other characters, providing a more straightforward brand of humor than his wackier friends. Damon Wayans Jr. is an outstanding comedic actor, and his innate charm elevates every scene he's in, making Coach's absence in later seasons more notorious.

5 Aly Nelson

The talented but underrated actress Nasim Pedrad plays Aly Nelson in New Girl. Debuting in season 4, Aly is Winston's officer partner, a no-nonsense and fiercely independent woman who resists her attraction to Winston for as long as she can. The two become a couple in season 5, get engaged in season 6, and form a family in season 7.

Aly might initially seem overly serious and cynical; however, Pedrad is a comedic genius who makes Aly's straight-laced personality hilarious, especially when playing opposite Lamorne Morris. Once she begins dating Winston, Aly's defenses lower, and she becomes a more relaxed and relatable character without losing the essence that made her a fan favorite in the first place.

4 Winston Bishop

Image via Fox

Lamorne Morris plays Winston starting with episode 2 of New Girl. A former athlete who played basketball in Latvia for two years before returning to the loft, Winston is passionate, enthusiastic, and unexpectedly intense with his feelings. Winston loves trying new things and isn't afraid to put himself out there, enjoying other people's company as much as he loves his own.

Winston is unique and highly entertaining. He is among the show's quirkiest and most random characters, marching to the beat of his own drum. Winston exhibits childlike attitudes that make him all the more amusing, including his belief in werewolves and Santa Claus, his love for bubbles and pranks, and his penchant for singing Wicked songs while driving.

3 Jessica Day

Jessica "Jess" Day is the star of New Girl; indeed, the show was initially a vehicle for Zooey Deschanel's trademark brand of quirk. Jess is overly cheery and enthusiastic, always looking at the bright side of things and looking for new experiences to expand her worldview. Jess' brand of chaotic positivity brings a much-needed change to the loft, acting as the center of New Girl's storylines.

RELATED: 6 Quirky Sitcom Leads For When You Need An Offbeat Perspective

Deschanel shines as Jess, crafting one of the most singular and endearing characters in modern television. Jess is sweet, clumsy, and bubbly; she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her as long as she's having fun and doing something good. Deschanel is a brilliant comedic actor, and her genius is on full display in New Girl, with Jess bringing a unique kind of manic mayhem to an already wacky show.

2 Nick Miller

Image via Fox

It's a tragedy that Jake Johnson never received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nick Miller in New Girl because Nick was the show's true heart. A slacker with few ambitions and a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, Nick is the group's resident grumpy friend. However, he is also very smart and perceptive, even if he enjoys adopting a more subdued role in his group's dynamic.

Nick is a brilliant character and one of New Girl's funniest figures. Far more chaotic than any of his friends and reluctant to show his true feelings, Nick is a walking mess. However, his heart is always in the right place, especially regarding Jess. Many modern sitcom characters will become icons for future generations, and Nick is the perfect example, thanks to his wisecracking and acidic personality.

1 Schmidt

Image via Fox

Schmidt is New Girl's most outlandish character. Overly confident, slightly inappropriate, uptight, and vain, Schmidt is obsessive in everything he does and obsessed with being his best self, or at least what he thinks his best self is. Known for his extreme commitment to cleanliness, order, and personal image, Schmidt is the show's most over-the-top character, a drama queen who loves being the center of attention.

Max Greenfield created a timeless sitcom character with Schmidt. Endlessly entertaining and disruptive yet likable and even endearing, Schmidt is New Girl's breakout character, with Greenfield bringing an effortlessly charming and sympathetic energy to balance Schmidt's most questionable qualities. The show is full of incredible characters, but no one is funnier or more instantly memorable than Schmidt.

NEXT: 10 Best Sitcoms Of The 21st Century, Ranked