It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."

New Girl is available on Netflix for viewers who might want to rewatch the greatest moments, or perhaps, finally have time to start the show. The cast from the show has moved on to pursue other projects whether it's acting in movies, television shows, and music videos.

Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad played Aly Nelson on New Girl. Her first appearance on the show was in season 4, episode 12, "Shark," where Winston was assigned a training officer after graduating from the police academy. His new training officer was Aly, an officer who made sure to maintain a strictly professional relationship with Winston until he finally convinced her otherwise.

Pedrad played Wesley in the 2020 film Desperados. Her character fell in love with Jared (Robbie Amell), but after a while, he stopped talking to her. After trying to cope with her situation, she wrote an angry email to him and later realized it was a mistake. Pedrad voiced Greta, a dachshund, and the lead character, in the animated series Pretzel and the Puppies (2022-).

Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans Jr. played Coach in season one, episode one of New Girl before he left the series. In the series, Coach moved in with his girlfriend Malia, but Wayans Jr. was also attached to other projects. In season three, he guest starred on an episode of New Girl, before he returned for more episodes in season four. After working as a volleyball coach at Jess's school, Coach eventually moved to New York in season four, episode 22.

At the same time that New Girl was on the air, so was Happy Endings (2011-2020), where Wayans Jr. played Brad Williams. In 2018, he was the lead character in the comedy series Happy Together, where he played Jake, an accountant for a celebrity. His home was the safest place for a celebrity to hide from the paparazzi. Happy Endings is available on Hulu, and Happy Together is available on Paramount+.

Lamorne Morris

Despite being introduced in the second episode of season one, Lamorne Morris played one of the most favorite and funniest characters on New Girl, Winston Bishop. Winston replaced Coach as the third roommate when Wayans Jr. left the series. Winston was a basketball player turned detective.

After New Girl, Morris starred in the docudrama Valley of the Boom (2019 - ) and the series is available on ABC and National Geographic. In the series, he played Darrin Morris, an investment banker and the narrator of the show. Morris also starred in the 2020 Netflix movie, Desperados. In his most recent role, he is the lead on the show Woke (2020-2022), where he played Keef Knight, a cartoonist, and an activist. Woke is available on Hulu.

Hannah Simone

Jess's best friend was Cece Parekh, played by Hannah Simone. If it weren't for Cece, Jess might have had a harder time getting the apartment with the men. When Jess mentioned that Cece was a model, the boys, specifically Schmidt, insisted on meeting her. Even though Cece and Jess might have distinctly different personalities, they value their friendship and would care for each other.

After New Girl ended, Simone appeared in a few movies and TV shows. Among the movies and TV series she was in include the 2017 action comedy, Killing Gunther and the 2018 movie The Greatest American Hero. In the animated series Mira, Royal Detective (2020-2022), she voiced the character Pinky or Fatima, one of the main character's friends. Killing Gunther is available on The Roku Channel, The Greatest American Hero is available on Tubi, and Mira, Royal Detective is available on Disney Now.

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield played Schmidt, a marketing associate and one of the three men living in apartment 4D. He can be viewed as offensive and egotistical, but he learned, throughout the show, to embrace his feelings rather than hide them behind his tough persona. He and Cece have one of the longest love stories in New Girl, where viewers wondered whether they will be together in the end.

Greenfield's most recent role includes playing the lead character Dave Johnson in the TV series, The Neighborhood (2018 -). The series, available on Pluto TV, is set to return in September 2022 with season 5. The Neighborhood revolves around Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer), a proud resident living in a Los Angeles neighborhood, who meets his new neighbor the Johnsons.

Jake Johnson

Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) was a bartender, a prospective author, and was one of the roommates in apartment 4D. He had a quirky and sarcastic personality and often tried to mingle out of uncomfortable social interactions. He also was trying to recover from a breakup at the beginning of the series.

Johnson's familiar voice was heard in the 2018 Academy Award-winning film (for Best Animated Feature Film), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the film, he voiced Peter B. Parker and the movie is available on Fubo TV. In addition to the animated movie, he starred alongside Cobie Smulders and Tantoo Cardinal in the crime drama Stumptown (2018-2020), and it's available on YouTube. In the show, Johnson played Grey McConnell, a bartender, and Dex's (Smulders) friend.

Zooey Deschanel

In New Girl, Deschanel played the main character, Jess Day. A half-glass full, optimistic and kind teacher who lived within an apartment with three men. She moved in with them after breaking up with her boyfriend who she caught cheating. Nick, Schmidt, and Coach initially hesitated about agreeing to have Jess move in with them. She was emotionally heartbroken and confessed to them that she will watch Dirty Dancing six times a day while holding a box of Kleenex.

Since New Girl, Deschanel voiced the character Bridget in the animated 2020 film Trolls 2: World Tour. She has also appeared in two music videos, She & Him: Holiday and Katy Perry: Not the End of the World. Deschanel, Simone, and Morris in 2022 to host the podcast Welcome to Our Show where they give insights into the making of New Girl. Trolls 2: World Tour is available on YouTube.

