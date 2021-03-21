Although we're still counting down the days until the official combination theatrical and streaming release of Godzilla vs. Kong, there are still so many visuals for fans to feast their eyes (and ears) on in the meantime. From stunning new poster images to official theme tracks for both Godzilla and Kong (courtesy of composer Tom Holkenborg), we're in the final countdown now leading up to the big boss fight. Now, one more contender has entered the ring, courtesy of Owl__Kitty on Twitter — and she might be Godzilla's biggest threat yet.

Few things are as directly related to our interests here at Collider as a trailer entirely revolving around a big floofy cat, and this one combines several of our favorite things: mega monster fights and a good girl with a solid blep. In this masterful reworking of one of Godzilla vs. Kong's trailers, OwlKitty (who goes by "Lizzy" at home, according to her official website) makes an appearance alongside cast members like Millie Bobby Brown, Kaylee Hottle, and of course Godzilla himself.

Image via OwlKitty/Twitter

OwlKitty has featured in many other popular scenes to date, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Avengers: Endgame and How To Train Your Dragon. She has also appeared in scenes from such television shows as The Witcher and Game of Thrones. The videos are technically a directorial effort of her parents, ACLU senior video editor Tibo Charroppin and content editor Olivia Boone, but it's very clear to anyone who watches these that Lizzy herself is the star of the show.

Although we won't be able to see this awesome cat make her debut in the official release of Godzilla vs. Kong when it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, we'll always have this trailer to remind us that in the war of the monsters, OwlKitty bows to no one. Check out the video below!

