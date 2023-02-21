While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just opened this past weekend and is another box office hit for Marvel Studios, Marvel fans are already looking ahead to the MCU’s next film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s both the last Marvel film for director James Gunn before he gives his full attention to his new position at DC Studios and this current line up Guardians. However, before Marvel fans say their heartfelt goodbyes, Hasbro has just unveiled their massive Marvel Legends build-a-figure wave for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The main wave of figures features Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Nebula, and Mantis all in their new comic accurate blue Guardians’ uniforms for Vol. 3. The last two figures of the line are of Adam Worlock who's making their MCU debut in the film played by Will Poulter and Kraglin. These seven figures will each come with a piece to build Cosmo the SpaceDog, who’s voiced by Maria Bakalova in the film. Cosmo made a cameo all the way back in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and we got a tease of Bakalova’s portrayal in last year’s amazing Holiday Special. Outside the main wave, Hasbro’s also releasing a new extra large Groot figure that will come with an adorable baby Rocket and some stylish wooden wings. The only Guardian missing from this wave is Gamora, but as we get closer to the film’s release, it's a safe bet that she will be receiving a figure as well given Hasbro's Marvel track record.

After a decade with this lovable Guardians team, a handful of movies, and them teaming up with the likes of The Avengers and Thor, Vol. 3 will be this quirky group of reluctant heroes’ swan song. The action packed trailers have teased a heartfelt emotional film that has the franchise signature comedic style that Marvel fans fell in love with back in 2014. The Guardians will be facing off against the High Evolutionary played by Chukwudi Iwuji who has deep traumatic ties to Rocket. We're going to get a lot more of Rocket’s dark backstory in this film while Star-Lord is still reeling with the fact that an alternate version of Gamora is in their lives after their Gamora sacrificed herself to save the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Volume 3’s plot, but one thing’s for sure, not every one of our fan favorite Guardians are making it out of this final film alive.

When Will ‘Vol. 3’ Be Released?

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023. Before Marvel fans begin to cry over this trilogy capper, you can pre-order Vol. 3’s Marvel Legends starting Wednesday, February 22 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro’s website. You can check out images for the figures below:

