Before James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings the Marvel Studios’ trilogy to a close, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with the writer-director about an exclusive clip we get to share with you entitled “Naming.” In the clip, we meet three new characters, one of which is the otter we see with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in the trailer, who share an emotional moment together. During their discussion, Gunn explains the importance of what we see in the clip, who these critters are, how they were brought to life, and how they tie into Vol. 3. All we have to say is, grab some tissues, friends.

The minute-and-a-half snippet shows four animals lying in separate enclosures. Their cages are bleak and otherwise empty, save for the hope the four animals share as they stare up at the ceiling, envisioning their future in “the new world.” These new critters are, according to Gunn, Lylla the Otter (voiced by Linda Cardellini), Teefs the Walrus (Asim Chaudhry), and Floor the Rabbit (Mikaela Hoover). A bizarre group of animals, for sure, and Gunn tells Weintraub, “They’re best friends… and I think it's a really beautiful scene with them… where they talk about going outside into the sky, in the world, which they've never experienced.”

This exclusive clip is a big moment for the four friends because up until this point, the mysterious “sire,” referred only to them by their assigned titles like Lylla’s 89Q12. We also see that each of them has undergone serious procedures, leaving them with robotic appendages and fixtures to varying degrees. Gunn points out that in Floor’s case, “Her little rabbit legs don't work, they just dangle there, and she's got these big metal spider legs growing out of her, and this mouth plate that is a speaker that her voice comes out of, but she's adorable.”

No Animals Were Harmed in the Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Even this brief scene is hard to stomach! Aside from how miserable their surroundings are, it’s clear from the trailers that this Guardians of the Galaxy is taking a dark turn. We knew the end of the trilogy would be tough, but rest assured that no matter what the critters endure, Weintraub was quick to have Gunn clarify that “no real animals were ever harmed in the movie.” He went on to say:

"And in fact, I was very, very careful about what we see in terms of animals being hurt because it is something I'm incredibly squeamish about, and people are squeamish about. So I think the difficult stuff to watch in the movie – and there is some difficult stuff at times – is because of the idea of what's happening more than what you actually see. You don't see very much, in terms of violence or harm to animals, but you do see these little animals, the results of which are not the most beautiful, but somehow they're extraordinarily cute."

This Is How They Made the Adorable Critters

No animals were harmed because no animals were used. It’s shocking, we know, but Rocket has always been CGI. When Weintraub inquired about the creation of the new characters, Gunn credited the VFX company, saying, “Framestore just did this amazing, amazing, beautiful work. They've done all of the Rockets throughout, from the beginning of the series, and they've really killed it this time.” Come to find out, Rocket and his friends are a blend of CGI and motion capture. Gunn explained the process, saying they “Shot all the people with [their] same camera rig, so all of the camera angles and all the camera movement is completely real." By "people," Gunn is referring to his brother Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in the Guardians movies, who stepped in as Rocket, while Cardellini, Chaudhry, and Hoover donned motion capture suits to get the movements as realistic as possible. "Mikaela was running around on her hands and knees as Floor, and Asim was in a wheelchair, actually, playing Walrus," Gunn revealed, adding:

"It gives it a very real feeling because of the way the camera is moving around. It's not your typical animated movie where it's very fake computer-moving camera. They’re real camera movements worked by real camera operators, but the world itself is completely CGI – except a lot of it’s real locations that we actually mapped and then put into that universe. So it's pretty cool in that respect. and technologically really forward."

Rocket's Backstory & How Lylla, Teefs, and Floor Tie In

So the question now is, who did this to Rocket and his friends, and why? How do they fit into the storyline with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and the others? That would be Chukwudi Iwuji’s The High Evolutionary, a man Gunn says is “the best villain we've had in the Guardians movies,” and continues on, adding, “I've never seen a villain in any of the Marvel movies that people f***ing despise. They f***ing hate him so much.” The hate certainly isn't unwarranted, as Gunn goes on to elaborate, "I think it's a result of the fact that he's basically being cruel to animals. I mean, it's like he just is an asshole, and he's an asshole to Rocket. And Rocket’s a cute little baby at one time, and pretty innocent, and he's not always the nicest to him, and there's an evil to him, too, because he almost seems kind of like a father figure, but he's bad." In relation to the clip, Gunn explains the moment we’re seeing is because:

"The High Evolutionary has created them, and they know he's building this new world out there, this new society, and they're talking about how they're gonna go out there. And as they do that, they begin to name themselves, they give themselves names. Before that, at the beginning of the script, they're just Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, and they give themselves their names."

The visceral reaction to the High Evolutionary felt like a callback, and when Weintraub mentioned he was getting John Wick vibes, the director laughed, "Yeah, yeah! 1000%, 1000%, that's totally true." Another film Gunn likens Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to is The Godfather Part II, telling us that we’ll dip in and out of memories. Lylla, Teefs, and Floor are all a part of Rocket’s tragic backstory, which will thread throughout Volume 3, and is something Gunn had mapped out before Star-Lord met Rocket in the first movie. In fact, he tells us, “it was very important for me to tell this story because this was the thing that got me to write the first movie.” Along with original concept drawings of each creature, he said:

"I just kind of had this vision of this really horrible past for this little animal that was taken as an animal, a little innocent creature, and turned into something he wasn't supposed to be, torn apart and put back together again, and that his life was incredibly painful and he was incredibly alone because there's nothing else like him. And so that idea of Rocket was there from the beginning."

Again, we encourage you to come prepared and bring tissues when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.