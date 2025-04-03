One of the surprise hits of the 2024 festive season, Hallmark's Finding Mr. Christmas proved that the beloved production company's particular brand of yuletide cheer could be perfectly translated into reality television. Well, following the show's renewal on Christmas Eve, it looks as if Hallmark are planning to build on their success and catalog of reality TV Christmas projects this coming year.

According to a report via The Hollywood Reporter, Hallmark and their self-titled streaming service will this Thursday announce a new batch of exciting reality series, each festive-themed and coming freshly baked for the yuletide season. Among these will be more of both Finding Mr. Christmas and Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, as well as a murder mystery and baking competition series. Also, in a small twist on the recent trend, each of these shows will first be broadcast live on Hallmark before making their way to Hallmark+ the following day.

Speaking on the upgrade in festive unscripted television, David Stefanou, Hallmark’s head of unscripted, said, "Hallmark is known around Christmas time and around the holidays, but there’s an opportunity to tell those stories year-round." He then added, "With Hallmark, people know what it is. So with our programming we’re able to embrace it … we can actually make shows that are about the brand." On Finding Mr. Christmas, Stefanou said, "It’s a little bit meta. It’s a hunt for the next Hallmark hunk. We know that those hallmark stars are extremely popular with our viewers, so we formed a competition around it, so you get both your entertainment value, and we actually created a new star in the process."

Hallmark Recently Renewed Another of its Beloved Shows