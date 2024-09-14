Halloween is right around the corner, and three stores are getting ready to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. BoxLunch, Bioworld and The Op have prepared a wide variety of products based on some of the popular franchises centered around ghosts and ghouls. The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice and Chucky will be some of the titles featured in the collection that will allow fans to live this year's Halloween to the fullest.

Thanks to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the popular ghost portrayed by Michael Keaton is back in business. After the sequel scored more than $100 million at the domestic box office this past weekend, Bioworld has prepared a collection of merchandise based on the world of Beetlejuice. Shirts, sweaters and even sandals will be available for purchase. The first movie followed Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) as she moved into a house she wasn't comfortable in. The teenager would soon realize that the place was actually haunted, marking the start of her complicated relationship with the unpredictable titular character. Thanks to Bioworld, the biggest fans of these characters will be able to give a touch of Beetlejuice to their wardrobe.

Another emblematic character from the collection will be Chucky. Child's Play introduced the evil doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, but it wasn't until Box Lunch, The Op and Bioworld put it on their merchandise that the world could really take a look at how fashionable the character is. It won't be long before viewers can walk around the streets during Halloween wearing the items that reflect their love for their favorite spooky characters. And Chucky couldn't be the one to miss the special occasion.

Based on 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

It wouldn't be Halloween without The Nightmare Before Christmas. The animated classic directed by Henry Selick follows Jack Skellington's (Chris Sarandon) quest to take over a holiday that didn't belong to him, causing damage to the delicate balance between the special occasions. Shirts, apparel and even coffee mugs based on the Disney movie will be available as part of this year's Halloween merchandise collection.

While The Nightmare Before Christmas is certainly one of the Disney classics designed for the spooky season, it won't be the only project from the company featured in the Halloween merchandise collection. Products depicting Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, will be available for purchase. Fans will even be able to get their hands on merchandise based on Winnie-the-Pooh and friends. The stage has been set for a scary celebration people will never forget.

The Halloween merchandise collection will be available for purchase on the individual websites of BoxLunch, BioWorld, and The Op.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

