Following yesterday’s world premiere of Halo at SXSW, Paramount+ released today a new trailer that provides a little more insight into what we can expect from Season 1 of the highly anticipated action/sci-fi series. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Halo follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers called "Spartans" to combat the alien force. The series is led by Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit.

Halo is easily one of the most anticipated TV series slated for release this year. Not only is it adapting one of the most beloved video game franchises ever, but it's also fighting years of abysmal video game adaptations. Regardless of how good or bad the series ends up being, fans will undoubtedly have more than enough to discuss.

The new trailer showcases even more of the show's high-octane action, as well as some cool character moments for major character Kwan (Kerin Ha). Interspersed throughout are gorgeous establishing shots of the expanse universe in which the story is set: breathtaking cityscapes, strange locales...it all looks stunning.

Halo is adapted for television by showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. Killen created the story for Netflix’s Fear Street 1994 and NBC’s Awake. Kane is the creator of TNT’s The Last Ship and wrote several episodes of The Closer. So, based on the showrunners’ previous work and as the new trailer revealed, we can expect thrills, twists and lots of action. And the fun continues before it even begins: Season 2 has already been ordered by Paramount+, so the interplanetary war will keep on going for at least an extra year.

Halo’s cast also features Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine, Yerin Ha, and Danny Sapani. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television.

Paramount+ premieres Halo exclusively on March 24.

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team will fight to find the Halo, and win the war.

