More of author Harlan Coben's work is being adapted into series by Netflix, following the success of Fool Me Once.

Coben's books often involve unresolved murders and fatal accidents, with multiple twists that are loved by audiences.

The latest adaptation, Just One Look, is being filmed in Poland and another series is in the works in South America.

If you enjoyed Netflix’s New Year release, Fool Me Once, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book by the same name, there’s good news, the celebrated author has divulged that more of his work is being adapted by the streamer. The latest series starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and more has been an instant hit among fans and critics alike, and it seems like the streamer is looking to continue the hot streak.

A number of Coben’s books have been adapted as miniseries by the streamer including, The Strangers, Stay Close, and The Woods. Coben’s work usually involves the resurfacing of unresolved or misinterpreted murders, and fatal accidents and has multiple twists that complement the long-form narrative and are well-loved by the audience. Speaking of his future collaboration, the author revealed to Radio Times, “We still have a few [books] left! We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on. Also working on one in South America, believe it or not.”

While the plot details of Just One Look are kept tightly under wraps, the book follows Grace, a woman who discovers a picture of life that she doesn't recognize and her husband as she's never known him. After seeing the image, her husband leaves without a word and her family is haunted by a hitman. “There’s no doubt that if Netflix wants us back, which hopefully everyone watching will make this happen, I’ll be working with Nicola [Shindler], Richard [Fee], and Danny [Brocklehurst] on at least another one or two,” the author added. “We want to keep this going, we love this kind of yearly thing if we can.

‘Fool Me Once’ was an Instant Hit on Netflix

Fool Me Once follows ex-military pilot and single mom Maya Stern (Keegan), trying to get to the bottom of her husband getting killed not long after she lost her sister in a similar situation. As confusion and secrecy prevail, she uncovers a truth she wasn’t ready for. The thrilling series and its captivating mystery accumulated over 37 million views for the streamer in its debut week. It also nabbed the title of most-watched English language series of the week and also took it to the top 10 titles in 91 countries. Along with Keegan and Akhtar, the series also cast Richard Armitage, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley.

Fool Me Once and other adaptations from Coben are available on Netflix to stream.

Fool Me Once Widowed mum Mya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam. Release Date January 1, 2024 Cast Michelle Keegan , Adeel Akhtar Richard Armitage , Joanna Lumley Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Drama , Mystery Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

