New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie in the Works from ‘Ghostbusters’ Writer Katie Dippold

Disney is developing a new Haunted Mansion movie based on the popular Disney World ride, tapping Ghostbusters scribe Katie Dippold to write the script.

THR reports that Dan Lin will produce the live-action feature via his Rideback banner along with Jonathan Eirich, and they’re no stranger to Disney, having just produced the studio’s hit Aladdin remake, which grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Haunted Mansion debuted inside the park in 1969 and quickly became a popular attraction known for its Hatbox Ghost. Disney previously turned the ride into a 2003 movie starring Eddie Murphy that grossed $182 million worldwide, but it failed to meet the studio’s expectations and isn’t fondly remembered by Disney fans, as the film clocks in at just 14 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Guillermo del Toro spent years developing a Haunted Mansion movie that would’ve starred Ryan Gosling, but that incarnation of the project proved to be a little too scary and intense for younger audiences, prompting Disney to turn to Dippold to find the right tone. Though Ghostbusters was fairly disappointing overall, it offered the right combination of scares and humor, and that’s likely what Disney has in mind for its Haunted Mansion reboot.

Dippold made a name for herself as a writer on Parks and Recreation before writing Paul Feig‘s 2013 action comedy The Heat starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. She reunited with Feig on Ghostbusters, and also wrote the mother-daughter comedy Snatched starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer.

The Haunted Mansion is hardly the first Disney ride to get the big screen treatment, as the studio made a fortune on its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and it hopes to score another hit with next year’s adventure movie Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. To watch the latest trailer for that movie, click here.