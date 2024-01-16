The Big Picture Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick series, will now be in charge of the entire creative future of the Highlander franchise.

Stahelski's company, 87Eleven Entertainment, will oversee the expansion of Highlander across various mediums, including film, television, and multimedia.

Stahelski's passion for the project has paid off, as he will have creative oversight for both Highlander and John Wick, launching another franchise.

Over seven years after he was first linked with the project, Chad Stahelski has now officially signed a deal with Lionsgate to not just direct a new incarnation of the iconic Highlander franchise, but to take charge of the entire creative future of the series from this point forward. While unconfirmed, Henry Cavill has been heavily linked with the lead role for a number of years now.

Stahelski will reimagine the Highlander series as his next project, while overseeing the expansion of the franchise across various mediums, including film, television, and multimedia. His company, 87Eleven Entertainment, is spearheading a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy for these franchises, cementing an already strong partnership. Stahelski has further inked a deal which will give him the same creative oversight for the John Wick series, which he has been the driving force behind.

Through the years, Stahelski has routinely provided updates on his vision for Highlander, including building a trilogy, crafting a television series or a film, and his passion for the project has now paid off handsomely. Lionsgate has entrusted Stahelski, a lifelong fan of Highlander, who has spoken at length about his love for the Scottish series, with the responsibility of steering both the immediate and long-term creative vision, franchise development, and strategic expansion of both iconic franchises. He will continue to work alongside regular collaborators Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thunder Road for the Wick series, and Neal H. Moritz along with the estate of the late Peter S. Davis for Highlander. Stahelski commented on the announcement, saying:

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion. John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

What Is 'Highlander' About?

Close

The Highlander series revolves around a group of immortal beings, known as Highlanders, with our main focal point being Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), a Scottish Highlander born in the 16th century. He discovers his immortality after surviving a fatal wound in battle. Throughout the series, Connor, like other immortals, must fight against others of his kind. When an immortal is beheaded, the victor absorbs their power through a process called "the Quickening." The series also famously cast Frenchman Lambert as a native Scot, while also casting actual Scot Sean Connery as an Egyptian named Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez. And it still worked.

Chad Stahelski Will Oversee Every Aspect of 'John Wick'

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise," Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, said. "From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

The John Wick franchise has already been a stunning success, with four critically acclaimed films, and hundreds of millions of dollars in box office revenue to show for it. Additionally, Stahelski will serve as an executive producer on this year's spin-off, Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas and will feature Wick originals Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. There was also the successful launch of The Continental, a prequel series set in the 1970s based around McShane's character, Winston Scott, which debuted in 2023 on Peacock.