The Golden Age of Hollywood was considered to have reached its end by the mid-1960s. In an era dominated by films going from black-and-white to color and from silent to sound, this period in American cinema defined much of what the cinematic medium could be, equating filmmaking with glamour, escapism, style, and allure. However, an increasingly cynical society on the verge of a radical revolution craved for a more intense and realistic cinematic medium. Thus, in the late ‘60s, a new movement brewed known as “New Hollywood."

This period saw the rise of a new generation of filmmakers like William Friedkin, Sidney Lumet, and Martin Scorsese, who challenged the old ways of storytelling by telling new kinds of stories. Several films during this period were more artistic and balked at studio interference. Many of them were thrillers, and they continued to thrill audiences even after the New Hollywood era ended. These are the best New Hollywood thrillers, ranked by their overall quality, impact, and how much they contributed to the movement's distinctive qualities.

10 'Blow Out' (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Filmways Pictures

Without a doubt, one of the biggest names to come out of the New Hollywood era was John Travolta, making his debut in Carrie and starring in Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Travolta continued earning praise and even worked with Carrie director Brian De Palma a second time on the mystery thriller Blow Out, released in 1981. Despite not being a financial hit, the film received positive responses and has continued to do so over the years.

In Blow Out, Travolta plays Jack Terri, a sound effects artist who, while working on a horror film, accidentally records a car crash that turns out to be a murder and starts fearing for his life. Also starring Travolta’s Carrie co-star Nancy Allen as well as John Lithgow, Blow Out has become one of De Palma’s more underrated films that continues to get reappraisal while also considered to be one of Travolta’s best. It’s an exciting thriller about the magic of movies and the dangers that can lie ahead.

9 'The Towering Inferno' (1974)

Directed by John Guillermin

Image via 20th Century Studios

The ‘90s saw several disaster films dominating the box office due to new technology to create the necessary visual effects. But in the ‘70s, a wave of unique disaster films like The Towering Inferno became major hits, along with Airport, The Poseidon Adventure, and Earthquake. Not only did it receive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, but it also holds the distinction of being the second highest-grossing film of 1974.

When a fire breaks out in a high-rise San Francisco building during a party, the attendees must cooperate with the fire department and each other to survive. With Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, and Fred Astaire, the film was an inferno of star power. The Towering Inferno is still considered a classic suspenseful ‘70s thriller, and while its star-casting might be too shameless, the tight plot is enough to keep viewers hooked to the screen.

The Towering Inferno Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 14, 1974 Cast Steve McQueen , Paul Newman , William Holden , Faye Dunaway , Fred Astaire , Susan Blakely Runtime 165 Writers Richard Martin Stern , Thomas N. Scortia , Frank M. Robinson , Stirling Silliphant

8 'First Blood' (1982)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via Orion Pictures

Sylvester Stallone became one of the biggest Hollywood names thanks to the success of the Rocky franchise, but Rocky Balboa isn’t his only iconic character. Based on the novel by David Morrell, First Blood was released in 1982 and introduced audiences to a new action icon known as John Rambo. Originally receiving mixed critical reviews at the time, the film eventually garnered reappraisal over the years as a staple of ‘80s action flicks.

With a script co-written by Stallone and directed by Ted Kotcheff, it tells the story of Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, who drifts into a Washington town searching for his friend but ends up launching a one-man war due to hostility from the local police. First Blood was the first installment in the Rambo film series and is best remembered for its performances, action, and even drama. It’s a thrilling story, with Stallone giving a fierce and even heartfelt performance of a man who just wanted peace.

7 'The Omen' (1976)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via 20th Century Studios

Before Richard Donner brought us Superman, the story of a good man who could fly, he directed The Omen, the story of an evil boy who was the son of Satan. The first film centers around American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck) and his wife Katherine (Lee Remick), who adopt a boy they call Damien (Harvey Spencer Stephens). But after horrifying deaths occur around them, they suspect Damien of being the Antichrist.

Although not well-received by contemporary critics, The Omen was a hit with audiences, who loved it enough that it eventually spawned a franchise. It was also one of many films centering around Satanism and occultism derived from the popularity of Rosemary’s Baby years earlier. With its horrifying sequences and an Oscar-winning musical score by Jerry Goldsmith, The Omen continues to have a lasting effect on pop culture with its “evil child” trope.

The Omen Release Date June 25, 1976 Cast Lee Remick , Gregory Peck , David Warner , Billie Whitelaw , Harvey Stephens Runtime 111 minutes Writers David Seltzer

Watch on Hulu

6 'The Conversation' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Coming off the lucrative success of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola was set to have an incredible 1974 with two hit films under his belt: The first being the follow-up to his Oscar-winning gangster epic, The Godfather: Part II, and an original piece called The Conversation. The neo-noir thriller centers around Harry Caul (Gene Hackman), a surveillance expert who suspects that the couple he’s been hired to spy on might be murdered.

Widely considered to be one of Hackman’s performances, The Conversation was a hit with critics and audiences while also touching on the themes of paranoia and morality. At a time when America was still dealing with the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, it made sense for audiences to gravitate toward a film that dealt with the ethics of surveillance when the country itself was questioning what it knew and didn’t know. Reflective of the times, The Conversation still stands the test of time as a great thriller.

The Conversation Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 7, 1974 Cast Gene Hackman , John Cazale , Allen Garfield , Frederic Forrest , Cindy Williams , Michael Higgins Runtime 113 minutes Writers Francis Ford Coppola

5 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Directed by Norman Jewison

Image via United Artists

Sidney Poitier is considered to be one of the most influential movie stars of American cinema. He broke barriers as a Black male lead in several Hollywood productions and became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963’s Lilies of the Field. One of his most notable films was In the Heat of the Night, a dramatic mystery thriller released in 1967 and winner of Best Picture.

Directed by Norman Jewison, In the Heat of the Night tells the story of an African-American detective named Virgil Tibbs (Poitier) who’s accused of murder in a small Mississippi town. He then joins forces with racist police chief Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger, in an Oscar-winning role) to track down the killer. The film is best remembered for its performances and writing, particularly the line “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” by Poitier, in what is considered to be his greatest film. In the Heat of the Night blends tension, unexpected comedy, and social issues to deliver a unique thriller that ranks among the period's best.

In the Heat of the Night Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 2, 1967 Cast Sidney Poitier , Rod Steiger , Warren Oates , Lee Grant , Larry Gates , James Patterson Runtime 109 minutes Writers Stirling Silliphant , John Ball

4 'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image by Paramount Pictures

Talk about unruly neighbors, or in the case of Rosemary’s Baby, unholy neighbors. There was a lot of pressure to make the film adaptation of the 1967 novel by Ira Levin work. Despite a troubled production filled with scheduling conflicts and going over budget, Rosemary’s Baby was released in 1968 by Paramount Studios to critical and financial success.

The film centers around the newlywed Woodhouses, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavetes), moving into an old Manhattan apartment building where they suspect that their neighbors are members of a Satanic cult. The stakes are raised when Rosemary becomes pregnant. With its chilling tone and unforgettable performances, Rosemary’s Baby delighted in thrills and even launched a public fascination with demons and the occult. Atmospheric and unforgettable, it's the perfect New Hollywood thriller, instantly becoming part of the horror genre's DNA.

Rosemary's Baby Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 12, 1968 Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes Writers Ira Levin , Roman Polanski

3 'The French Connection' (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via 20th Century Studios

The ‘70s was a good decade for Gene Hackman. With hits like The Conversation, Superman, and The Poseidon Adventure, Hackman became a generation-defining talent. It can be argued it started with his Oscar-winning performance in The French Connection, a neo-noir thriller considered to be one of the greatest films of all time. It won four more Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for William Friedkin.

Based on a real-life drug-trafficking scheme and adapted from the non-fiction book by Robin Moore of the same name, The French Connection tells the story of two detectives—Jimmy