The New Hollywood movement didn’t exactly last very long, but its impact proved undeniable, and many of the best movies that came out as part of this movement are also among the best ever made. Put simply, New Hollywood emerged out of the ashes of the more restrictive studio system that dominated the American film industry from the early 1930s to some point in the 1960s.

Films had the capacity to get a little more adult with content, a new generation of filmmakers came in willing to rewrite what a movie could be, and things felt more exciting – as well as considerably darker – than ever before. After starting in the mid to late 1960s, the New Hollywood movement had kind of ended by the early 1980s, but certain films from this era are basically timeless. Some of those timeless movies are outlined below, and the bunch of them, taken together, illustrate and even explain this artistically significant period in American film history exceptionally well.

1 'The Graduate' (1967)

Directed by Mike Nichols

There were some movies potentially definable as New Hollywood titles released before 1967, but this was the year that really helped establish the rise of New Hollywood more than any other. And The Graduate was undoubtedly one of the most significant films of this significant year, taking a funny, uncomfortable, and bleak look at growing up beyond one’s college years, or perhaps failing to do so.

It was just the second feature film Mike Nichols directed, and remained his best for the rest of his career, helping establish him as one of many interesting new filmmakers on the rise within the New Hollywood movement. So much of what The Graduate has to say still feels relatable and emotionally involving, and while it might not shock modern-day viewers, it’s still easy to appreciate how risqué parts of it would’ve felt back in the 1960s.

2 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

While The Graduate pushed boundaries when it came to exploring sex on screen, Bonnie and Clyde – released the same year – did something similar, but for on-screen violence. This was right up there as one of the bloodiest mainstream crime films released up until that point, with much of the violence coming about because Bonnie and Clyde was unafraid to depict the lives of two outlaws/antiheroes in love.

Bonnie and Clyde follows some narrative conventions found in old American crime movies, but there’s also a bit more of an edge here, not to mention additional sympathy offered for the titular characters, despite the illegal acts they're shown to commit. It was one of those movies that seemed to make people realize “Hey, I guess we can do this crazy stuff now and get away with it,” and the American film industry was permanently changed by this shared revelation.