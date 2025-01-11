By the mid-1960s, the studio system started to unravel and led to American cinema transitioning from its Classical Era and moving into what is known as the New Hollywood Movement. The movement introduced audiences to a new generation of young and ambitious filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Don Siegel, who forever changed the landscape of cinema.

Films like The Godfather, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Raging Bull revitalized the traditional tropes of well-established film genres with a modernized appeal, ultimately altering the movie experience. While the New Hollywood Era is full of exceptional films that all deserve some form of recognition for their contribution, there are some, including The Sting, The Exorcist, and Dirty Harry, that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

12 'The Graduate' (1967)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Image via Embassy Pictures

Dustin Hoffman stars in Mike Nichols' non-high school coming-of-age film, The Graduate, as Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who is struggling to figure out what to do with his life. After moving back home, Braddock finds himself being seduced by a married woman and a friend of his family's, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft). As Braddock and Robinson engage in an innocent affair, things become complicated when Braddock begins to fall for his lover's daughter.

At first glance, many believe the movie sensationalizes a young man's affair with an older woman, but The Graduate dives further into the motives and circumstances surrounding both Hoffman and Bancroft's characters, who are at complete opposite ends of their lives, creating an insightful dynamic with a touch of humor. The Graduate earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress, going on to win Best Director.

11 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Columbia Pictures

Martin Scorsese's neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver is an intense look into the deteriorating mind of a Vietnam War veteran, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), who spends most of his time alone and works nights as a cab driver in a morally corrupt New York City. Audiences are effortlessly drawn into the film's dream-like state and become fully immersed in Bickle's torrid and decaying mental state that is impossible to look away from.

The movie initially earned mixed reviews, with many critics citing its excessive violence, but despite its controversy, Taxi Driver boldly addresses the psychological impact of warfare as well as the cultural changes occurring in American society at the time. The film went on to earn several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Actor, and today is credited as a crucial film from the New Hollywood Movement.

10 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Warner Bros.

Movie-goers were forever changed by William Friedkin's classic horror film, The Exorcist, which cultivated a new kind of terror for the silver screen. Based on the 1971 novel written by William Peter Blatty, the movie follows the efforts of two Catholic priests (Max Von Sydow, Jason Miller) and their determination to save a young girl (Linda Blair) who has been possessed by a demonic spirit.

While there were other horror films that centered around religious elements, The Exorcist was a landmark film noted for its incredible visual and story detail and immense depth that changed the formula of the genre forever. The Exorcist went on to make Oscar history, becoming the first horror film to earn nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film's overall praise and influence essentially legitimized the horror genre, proving it to be more than just violent, campy entertainment.

9 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bonnie and Clyde is a riveting crime romance based on notorious sweetheart criminals, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Burrow, who, during the 1930s, became two of America's most wanted fugitives. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as the titular characters, who initially meet in Texas after Burrow tries to steal a car belonging to Parker's mother. The partners in crime start out as petty thieves, but they eventually graduate to committing a series of high-profile bank robberies and a string of murders that capture the attention of the American public.

Upon its initial release, many criticized Bonnie and Clyde, believing it glorified the couple, but others, notably film critic, Roger Ebert, gave the movie four out of four stars, praising its honesty and cinematic brilliance. Despite the controversy, Bonnie and Clyde marked a significant turning point in cinema as the tropes of the classic movie were pushed aside and replaced with excessive violence and sex appeal, which became a calling card of the New Hollywood Era. Bonnie and Clyde earned nine Oscar nominations, including all five major categories, and ended up winning for Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Actress.

8 'Airplane!' (1980)

Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker

Image via Paramount Pictures

Robert Hays stars in Airplane! as a former military pilot, Ted Striker, whose struggle to cope with his past leads his girlfriend, Elaine (Julie Hagerty), to leave him. In an effort to win her back, Striker faces his fears and boards the plane on which Elaine is working on as a flight attendant. When the passengers and pilots become sick with food poisoning, it's up to Striker to save the day and land the plane safely.

Airplane! is an iconic New Hollywood film that heightened the already-established elements of the comedy genre with a more modernized, uncensored sense of humor, ultimately deeming it to be one of the best comedies of all time. Serving as a parody of a string of disaster films released during the 1970s, Airplane! ultimately ushered in a new kind of comedy for audiences with a mix of deadpan humor, slapstick, and raunchy jokes that paved the way for a new generation of comedians and filmmakers.