2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year.

RELATED: Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies

From an artificially intelligent doll that goes to dramatic lengths to protect its owner to a new Teen Wolf movie and even a flesh-eating fairy, we are likely to be spoiled.

'Werewolf Game' — January 1, 2023

Twelve strangers are kidnaped and forced into a game of life and death: they must vote on a player to kill, and at night the 'werewolves' hidden among them will brutally kill the unfortunate victim. This process repeats every day.

If you're not sold on the premise alone, the film contains horror royalty, with Candyman's Tony Todd set to feature. Promoted as a horror-mystery film, Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan are the movie's directors, with Payne writing it. More details are quite scarce, but it is set to release on New Year's Day.

'Craving' — January 1, 2023

A group of heroin addicts meets a mysterious group in a bar. One of the addicts holds a dark secret, and as withdrawals begin to kick in, that secret threatens to rip everyone apart.

Horror hounds will lap up a creature feature to begin a new year of terror. Little is known about this film, but the poster alone makes fans tune in on its release date. It is directed by J. Horton and features Felissa Rose and Al Gomez.

'M3GAN' — January 6, 2023

Image via Universal

M3GAN is an artificially intelligent doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion. When an eight-year-old girl is given the prototype doll as a present, though, it quickly becomes a massive problem.

RELATED: ‘M3GAN’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Killer Doll Movie

Undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated horror release of the month, this movie has had fans talking for a while. Produced by Blumhouse Productions, it is set to be released theatrically in early January. M3GAN will look to provide a new spin on the killer-doll sub-genre popularized in the original Child's Playmovie, and we are all ready for it.

'The Mummy: Resurrection' — January 10, 2023

When a huckster gets his hands on a "cursed" Egyptian sarcophagus, his obsession with resurrecting the mummified princess within it becomes dangerous.

This British horror film is available to stream on January 10 and is directed and written by Steve Lawson. It will be the latest installment in the mummy sub-genre. Lawson is known for making low-budget yet entertaining horror movies, and he is hoping this one is no exception.

'The Devil Conspircy' — January 13, 2023

A cult decides to steal the Shroud of Turin for their own evil desires. After developing technology that allows for the cloning of history's most influential, it is dangerous in the wrong hands.

Starring Alice Orr-Ewing and Joe Doyle, the horror film utilizes religion, and fans were left excited watching a battle between Archangel Michael and Lucifer in its recent trailer. The film reaches theaters in mid-January.

'There's Something Wrong with the Children' — January 17, 2023

Image via Paramount

After taking a weekend trip with his wife, young children, and longtime friends, Ben (Zach Gilford) worries as the children behave strangely after disappearing into the woods at night. While fearing something supernatural, will the adults become someone's prey?

Directed by Jason Blum, this film is set to be released theatrically in the United States by Paramount Pictures mid-way through the month. There's something so terrifying about children killing parents, and the film is exciting based on that thought alone.

'Kids vs. Aliens' — January 20, 2023

Image via RJE Films/Shudder

A teen house party doesn't go as expected; when aliens attack, rival siblings must work together to keep themselves alive.

RELATED: New 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Trailer Sees a Battle Between Interstellar Invaders & Unlikely Party-Goers [Exclusive]

In what looks like an extremely fun horror, Kids vs. Aliens will be released on Shudder on Jan 20 and acts as a second spin-off in the V/H/Santhology franchise. It will be a feature-length exploration of the "Slumber Party Alien Abduction" segment in V/H/S 2. With only a short runtime of 75 minutes, it stars Dominic Mariche and Phoebe Rex.

'In My Mother's Skin' — January 21, 2023

Set during World War II, a young girl has to tend to her dying mother. However, she also has to contend with a flesh-eating fairy.

This film has an extremely bizarre premise and is not one many people could have expected. Starring Beauty Gonzalez and Felicity Kyle Napuli, it's an international co-production of the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. It will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' — January 26, 2023

Image via MTV

The wolves are howling again and call for the returns of Banshees, Were-coyotes, and Hellhounds. With the returning Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), the movie is a continuation of the television series, as new allies and old favorites fight against a new powerful enemy.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Posey and Crystal Reed return: Posey looks as fierce as ever, with Reed's bow and arrow-wielding Allison Argent looking menacing. The film will look to satisfy fans of the series that ran from 2011 to 2017 and even reach a new generation of fans.

KEEP READING: The Best Horror Movies of 2022