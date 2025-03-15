Over the last couple of years, one of the most talked-about shows has been HBO’s House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series wrapped up its second season last summer and is currently in pre-production for Season 3. Since Season 2’s fiery finale, fans have been given new physical media editions of the show and Funko Pops. This all as we wait for the “Dance of the Dragons” to truly begin. Now, Funko is back with a new stylish collection before House of the Dragon’s warpath ignites.

The latest House of the Dragon Funko Pop wave includes Daemon Targaryen With Dark Sister, Mysaria, Alys Rivers, Vermax, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Teal Clock). While The Hightowers and Targaryens have received many Pops based on both their Season 1 and Season 2 looks, this is the first time we're getting vinyl versions of characters like Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). This is fitting given they played key roles in Season 2. Alys Rivers was tormenting Daemon with his past in Harrenhal, while Mysaria was a very close advisor to Rhaenyra as she tried to build an army. This batch of figures joins previously released Season 2 Pops like Rhaenys Targaryen With Meleys.

The Dance of the Dragons Has Begun