When it comes to Vincent Price's performances, there's no horror film as iconic as The House on Haunted Hill. The 1959 campy haunted house romp directed by William Castle has stood the test of time thanks to its frightening atmosphere, gothic soundtrack, and Price’s brilliant screen presence. Now, 65 years later, there's a new remake of the film on the way and a modern horror legend is leading the project.

Reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, Daniel Roebuck has joined the cast of the latest House on Haunted Hill remake. The actor has appeared in Final Destination, Rob Zombie's Halloween films, The Lord of Salem, The Devil’s Rejects, The Munsters (2022), and Stream. Roebuck will next be seen as Santa Claus in the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 3, in October. Joining Roebuck in the Haunted Hill remake are Brinke Stevens (The Slumber Party Massacre), Jennifer Moriarty, August Kiss, C. Courtney Joyner, Erik Anthony Russo, and Mitchel Wyatt. The latter of which is the great-grandson of actress Julie Mitchum, one of the original stars of Haunted Hill.

The remake will be directed by Dustin Ferguson with Victoria Price, daughter of the legendary Price, executive producing. She will also have a role in the film. If that wasn't enticing enough, the remake has already entered production and is expected to wrap filming by the end of the month. This new take’s script is set “in 1976 and follows a news team investigating the infamous Hill House on live television, only to face fire consequences.”

What's the Original ‘House on Haunted Hill’ About?

Close

The original film followed rich philanthropist Fredrick Loren (Price) and his estranged wife Annabelle (Carol Ohmart) as they served up a haunted house party for five complete strangers. If they can survive the night, they'll each get $10,000 for their spooky trouble. However, that's easier said than done as multiple bumps in the night lead to paranormal pandemonium, devilish murder, and a bit of mystery. While the film is best known for its cheap effects and parlor tricks, which included flying skeletons in theaters, House on Haunted Hill is one of the best horror films of its time. That has a lot to do with Price and his sensational otherworldly line delivery.

However, the direction from the castle paired with the rich atmosphere is next to none. The film's DNA can be seen in franchises like Scooby-Doo and recent modern gems like Radio Silence’s Abigail. There was also a remake in 1999 and a 2007 sequel, Return to House on Haunted Hill. Yet those films never recaptured the campy magic of the original haunted fun house-like lock-in. With this next remake staying in the original family in terms of its cast and crew, Haunted Hill fans may be in for a real treat.

Where Can You Stream ‘House on Haunted Hill’?

The original film is currently streaming for free with ads on YouTube, while the first remake is streaming for free on Tubi. With the new remake on track to finish principal photography this month, it's likely the horror community will be reentering The House on Haunted Hill sometime next year. While we wait for a release date, you can view the classic trailer below.

House on Haunted Hill House on Haunted Hill is a supernatural Horror film released in 1999 with direction from William Malone. Starring Famke Janssen, Geoffrey Rush, Ali Larter, and Taye Diggs, follows a group of people who attend a birthday party at a private residence that was once home to a psychiatric hospital that experienced a horrific fire. Release Date February 17, 1959 Director William Castle Cast Vincent Price , Richard Long , Alan Marshal , Carolyn Craig Runtime 75 minutes Writers Robb White

Watch on Tubi