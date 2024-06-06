The Big Picture The upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, draws inspiration from Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume.

The 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, featured 4 tributes per district as a reminder of rebellion consequences.

The protagonist of the new novel remains a mystery, leaving fans to wonder who will take center stage in the next Panem adventure.

Return to Panem once more as Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins announced another book that's scheduled to come out in 2025. Sunrise on the Reaping is the name of the second prequel and takes place 40 years after The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes. However, unlike the first sequel, it's still unknown if a film adaptation will also be produced.

The Associated Press reported that the fifth Hunger Games installment will take place during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. According to Collins, she teased that unlike previous titles, which took inspiration from Greek mythology and culture, this story took inspiration from Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” said Collins. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

As of writing, film rights for the book have not yet been announced. So it's still unknown who will star in it. However, franchise producer, Nina Jacobson told Collider that they're interested in releasing more movies based on the popular YA dystopia. At the same time, the plot for the book is still under wraps, aside from the timeline of the events.

The Hunger Games books were first released in 2008 and the first film adaptation entered theaters in 2012. In 2020, Collins released The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and its film adaptation was released 3 years later. The prequel followed the events of the 10th Hunger Games, featuring a young President Snow, played by Tom Blyth, and District 12's first victor, Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler. The film earned over $337 million at the box office and received an average critics score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What do we know about the 50th Hunger Games?

Image via Lionsgate

The 50th Hunger Games took place 14 years before Katniss volunteered as Tribute in the first novel. According to Catching Fire, the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years since the first game, as a way to remind the districts about the rebellion. Due to this, the rules regarding tributes change, and the changes have a special reminder attached to them. During the 50th Hunger Games, 4 children per district were sent to the games as it was a reminder that "two rebels died for each Capitol citizen."

The 50th Hunger Games was when Haymitch Abernathy from District 12 was sent in as tribute and won. He took advantage of the arena's force field to defeat his last opponent. According to the third book, Mockingjay, it was his actions in the games that led to his entire family and girlfriend's deaths as President Snow believed that his stunt was "an act of defiance."

It is unknown if Haymitch will be the main character in the upcoming novel. So only time will tell whose story this book will be about once Sunrise on the Reaping hits shelves on March 18, 2025.