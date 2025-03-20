The next installment of the Hunger Games franchise will premiere in theaters next year, and Rachel Coun, the marketing chief of the brand, was recently eager to discuss what the future holds for the series about Panem trying to break free from an oppressive government. During a recent interview with Variety, the executive talked about the process of developing The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The prequel will mark the return of the franchise to cinemas after the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Here's what Coun had to say about the new story:

"This is a very different process for us. I’ve never actually worked on an adaptation like this, where you’re so far ahead of the book, and yet people are waiting for it. I knew that she was working on another book, but I really had no idea – it could be years! I certainly did not expect that so soon after “Ballad,” I would get a call saying, “I have another book. I want you to read it. I want to know whether you think it’s a movie or not,” to me and [director Francis Lawrence]."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will follow a younger version of Haymitch (Woody Harrelson). The character's backstory was discussed shortly during the events of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, but the upcoming prequel will allow audiences to dive deep into what happened to the boy who would eventually become Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) mentor. Sunrise on the Reaping will take place during the 50th edition of the deadly competition. To celebrate the special occasion, the Capitol decided to select twice the number of Tributes. Even if audiences already know who won the Games, Suzanne Collins will still find a way to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Rachel Coun continued:

"We had to do a whole secret thing where I went to her longtime agent’s house and read it. There was one copy of the book that lived at his house. I had to go have my turn. Francis went and had his turn. We were so thrilled. It wrecked me so much as a person who loves to read and who wants to fall headlong into a book that won’t let you go. I was on the edge of my seat, crying. I just was so moved by it and so energized by it, and then could not talk to anybody except for Francis, Suzanne and our studio partners. And many of them hadn’t even read it yet – we just had the one copy to keep it secure and safe! To finally get to share that and get to hear what other people think, I’m just so excited for the fans. I’m just a huge fan who gets to be lucky enough to make the movies."

After almost a decade of The Hunger Games remaining dormant, the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes allowed a new generation of fans to fall in love with Collins' storytelling. The prequel introduced Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as a younger version of the dangerous President Coriolanus Snow. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes earned $350 million at the global box office, proving that audiences were still invested in the world that has entertained people for over a decade.

The Return of Francis Lawrence