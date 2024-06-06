The Big Picture Lionsgate announces new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's time.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson return to produce, with Francis Lawrence in talks to direct.

Suzanne Collins is collaborating with Lionsgate on the new project, and fans can expect an extraordinary return to Panem in 2026.

Get ready to dive back into the deadly world of Panem! Lionsgate just dropped a bombshell announcement today: the next movie adaptation in the Hunger Games franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, is officially in the works. This exciting news comes straight from Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. The latest chapter in Collins's epic saga is set to take us on a wild ride 24 years before Katniss Everdeen ever drew an arrow. Set on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell (yep, the one won by none other than Haymitch Abernathy), Sunrise on the Reaping is already one of the year's most anticipated releases. Mark your calendars for the book drop on March 18, 2025, and the movie hitting theaters on November 20, 2026.

Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson are back on board, bringing this next installment to life under their Color Force banner. This marks their sixth venture with the franchise since it first exploded onto the scene in 2012. Francis Lawrence, the genius behind the lens of four previous Hunger Games films starting with Catching Fire, is in talks to direct. May the odds be ever in his favor as he tackles another blood-soaked romp through Panem.

How Successful Is 'The Hunger Games'?

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games series is no stranger to success, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 54 languages. The previous five films have raked in a jaw-dropping $3.3 billion at the global box office. They've also boasted some serious star power, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, and Peter Dinklage. That's an A-list lineup that's sure to set the world on fire, and Fogelson couldn't be more thrilled about the new project:

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star. We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem.”

Suzanne Collins herself is equally pumped:

“From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026.”

With Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate and Collins are all set to drag us back into Panem’s treacherous landscape of survival, sacrifice, and rebellion. Keep your eyes on Collider for all the latest updates on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and more. And remember, in Panem, it’s always better to aim straight and true. You can rewatch The Hunger Games on AMC+.

