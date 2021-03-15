Warner Bros. has released two new trailers for In the Heights, the highly-anticipated movie musical from Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. The two new trailers premiered just ahead of the 2020 Grammys, making their debut both timely and the perfect way to kick off the awards show. The trailers also arrive just one day after six new In the Heights posters (yes, six!) were released showing excited fans different moments from this special movie musical.

If there is one thing these two new trailers (titled "Washington Heights" and "Powerful," respectively) succeed at, it's building excitement for this big screen musical adaptation. Each trailer hums with excitement and intrigue as it introduces us to the variety of characters whose stories we'll be engaging with when we watch In the Heights this summer. We meet Ramos' Usnavi, but we also get a sneak peek of Benny's (Corey Hawkins) dreams of business school, Vanessa's (Melissa Barrera) blossoming romance with Usnavi, and all the sights and sounds of Washington Heights. There's a rhythm and a mood the reels you in here; can you even imagine what the actual movie will be like?

Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winner, the film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner living in the titular New York City neighborhood of Washington Height and spends his days dreaming of a bigger life. In the Heights was originally set for a theatrical debut back in 2020; then, 2020 happened. Now, In the Heights will be making its day-and-date premiere in theaters and on HBO Max this July. Bringing this Tony-winning musical to life — in addition to Ramos, Hawkins, and Barrera — is Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

In the Heights hits theaters and HBO Max on June 18. Check out the two new trailers below.

Here is the official synopsis for In the Heights:

Lights up on Washington Heights, a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

