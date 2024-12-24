For many families, it’s a tradition to go out and see a movie in theaters on Christmas Day. The holiday season brings a plethora of options to watch on the big screen, including Moana 2, which currently holds the #1 spot at the box office, Wicked and Gladiator II follow close on the tails, but Red One offers a family-friendly Christmas film that will entertain the entire family. In addition to Wicked continuing the lead of musical movie releases, take a deep breath because theaters will also be offering select showings of a sing-along version of the film starting December 25. If you prefer to stay home cuddled under a blanket on that day, there are a plethora of movies that you can watch, like Gremlins, Die Hard, Home Alone, or even Elf, but if you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house for a few hours, this article will tell you all about the new releases that come out on Christmas day!

‘A Complete Unknown’

For those who may feel like they’re “Blowin’ in the Wind,” this Christmas brings some salvation in the form of Bob Dylan. This biographical drama, starring Timothée Chalamet (Dune) as Bob Dylan, encompasses the life and controversial career of the folk singer during the early 1960s. We’ve seen Walk the Line and Rocketman, which featured the iconic musicians, Johnny Cash (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix) and Elton John (Taron Egerton), and now we have a biopic about Bob Dylan, who will be portrayed by Chalamet. The movie was adapted for the screen by Jay Cocks and James Mangold based on Dylan Goes Electric, written by Elijah Wald. Mangold directed the film as well, and Timothée Chalamet served as a producer as well as the star.

The movie follows the beginning of Dylan’s career as a singer and songwriter after he moves from his hometown in Minnesota to New York. During this time, he also raised controversial topics revolving around his use of electric instruments, which ultimately revolutionized the music industry as we know it. How does it feel to bear witness to a cinematic homage to one of the greatest American musicians of all time? The film also includes Edward Norton (Fight Club) as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as Johnny Cash, and Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil) as Woody Guthrie.

‘Babygirl’

Step aside Fifty Shades of Grey, this A24 erotic thriller is about to change the game when it comes to power and control within an illicit relationship. Babygirl follows a high-ranking CEO, Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman), who begrudgingly accepts her role as a mentor to intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson). She has no idea how far she is willing to push boundaries regarding her career and personal life, but he certainly wastes no time pushing boundaries with her. She tries her best to maintain a level of professionalism but is quickly seduced by Sam’s ability to see through her tough outer shell and pinpoint her insecurities and her sexual desires. Antonio Banderas (The Legend of Zorro) plays Jacob Mathis, Romy’s husband, who seems caring and considerate as a partner, but somehow lacks the intrigue and mystique that Romy finds within Samuel.

‘Nosferatu’

Nosferatu is likely one of the most highly-anticipated theatrical releases, wrapping up the year with a Christmas Day debut. Written and directed by Robert Eggers (The VVitch), this film takes on the task of remaking one of the very first horror films ever made. The original Nosferatu came out in 1922 and was a silent film produced in Germany as an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula. Starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, this film is guaranteed to suck the holiday cheer out of you, leaving you chilled and horrified in the aftermath.

The film follows Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) as Thomas Hutter, as he is sent to meet with Count Orlok at his remote and mountainous castle to settle paperwork regarding Orlok’s recent property purchase. While there, he becomes increasingly suspicious of Orlok’s behavior, as he tries to quickly wrap up his business trip. Back home in a small town in Germany, Hutter’s wife, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), suffers from terrible nightmares and beseeches the aid of Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a professor and scientist who understands the psychological connection between Ellen and Count Orlok.

Check back soon to see what great new movies will be coming to theaters in the New Year!