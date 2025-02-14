This past week, Dog Man has taken the lead as the top box office earner. The Dreamworks Animation movie surprised audiences of all ages with action and laughs for all to enjoy. Coming in second is the Valentine’s Day slasher, Heart Eyes, which features a serial killer who targets couples on the most romantic night of the year. In third place is Love Hurts, starring Ke Huy Quan as a seemingly harmless real estate agent with a secret past as a highly trained assassin. If you’re looking for some romantic nostalgia, Ghost will be re-released in select theaters to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the supernatural romantic thriller!

This weekend, there’s no shortage of options to choose from if you plan on taking a date to the movies to see a new film! If you’ve already seen the previously released movies, this article will tell you all about the new releases coming to theaters on Valentine’s Day!

‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Anthony Mackie picks up the iconic shield as the new Cap in Captain America: Brave New World. Faced with a lack of support as he claims the title “Captain America,” Sam Wilson finds himself thrown into the middle of an international incident with global implications. As he tries to find the mastermind behind these events, he learns that the newly elected president, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), may be involved. Without the super soldier serum that Stever Rogers (Chris Evans) had, Sam relies on his shield and his military-designed wingsuit, both made of the fictional metal, vibranium, to “level the playing field.”

Not only is he tasked with rooting out the source of the terrorist attacks, but he also has to face off against President Ross after he transforms into the infamous Red Hulk. Also starring in Brave New World are Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder of the evil snake-themed supervillain group known as the Serpent Society, Tim Blake Nelson, who reprises his role as Samuel Sterns, a cellular biologist from the 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, and Carl Lumbly (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Isaiah Bradley.

Fourth movie in the Captain America franchise.

‘Paddington In Peru’

Paddington is back and on a whole new adventure! In the first Paddington, the young Peruvian bear leaves his Aunt Lucy to venture to London, to find the explorer who discovered the rare and intelligent bear species years prior, leaving only his hat and an open invite to join him in London. After reaching London, Paddington is caught up in a scheme to have him stuffed and set on display in a museum by the late explorer's daughter, Millicent. After narrowly escaping, he is invited to live with the Brown family. In Paddington 2, the titular bear finds himself framed for the theft of a one-of-a-kind pop-up book that he intended to send to his Aunt Lucy. While in prison, the Brown family works effortlessly to exonerate him, and Paddington devises a plan to escape, thinking the Browns have forgotten about him. After the real culprit is found, Paddington is surprised to see his Aunt Lucy has come to London to visit him from her bear retirement home in Peru.

Paddington In Peru follows the beloved marmalade fiend after he receives word that his Aunt Lucy has gone missing from her retirement home, acting strangely before her disappearance. When Paddington and his family arrive, they set out on a mission to find her in the vast jungle, hiring Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) to charter his boat along the river in search of Aunt Lucy. Paddington and his family soon learn that Hunter is only out to seek the untold treasures hidden in the mysterious lost city of El Dorado. Ben Whishaw reprises his role as Paddington, along with Hugh Bonneville as Mr. Brown, with Emily Mortimer replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown. Jim Broadbent also returns to his role as Mr. Gruber, and the movie introduces Olivia Colman (The Crown) as a new character, The Reverend Mother, who oversees the bear retirement home and first notified Paddington of his Aunt Lucy’s mysterious disappearance.

Release Date February 14, 2025

‘The Long Game’

The Long Game is a drama thriller that centers on Holly Sloan (Sekai Abenì), a young aspiring actress in Hollywood who meets Richard Metzger, played by Watchmen’s Jackie Earle Haley, at a bar one night. The two hit it off and form a relationship, but it’s not long before Richard concocts a scheme to scam an elderly Hollywood legend, Mariah McKay. McKay is portrayed by Kathleen Turner, best known for her roles in 80s and 90s movies like Romancing the Stone, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Serial Mom. Tasked with stealing McKay’s priceless jewelry, Holly stages a “rescue” of the former actress’s pet dog to gain access to her home. After she charms Mariah, she is offered a room to stay in her house, opening the door to a potential heist. Unfortunately, Holly and Mariah form an unlikely friendship and Holly has to choose between her boyfriend and Mariah.

