Last week, Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters and, to nobody’s surprise, took the top earning position at the box office, earning nearly $90 million during the film’s first week. Paddington In Peru took the second seat, bumping the Valentine’s Day slasher, Heart Eyes, and the animated comedy, Dog Man, to third and fourth place, respectively. In addition to the new releases coming out this weekend, AMC theaters will have a 2-day event, showcasing this year’s Oscar nominees for Best Picture.

The lineup for the event includes I’m Still Here at noon, Conclave at 2:45 PM, Nickel Boys at 4:55 PM, Anora at 8:15 PM, and The Substance at 10:45 PM. There will be a 10-minute break between each movie, with a 60-minute dinner break between Nickel Boys and Anora. The exclusive event will take place in select AMC theaters on Saturday, February 22, and once more on Saturday, March 1, ahead of the Academy Award Ceremony. That being said, this week’s theatrical releases include action-packed thrillers, family dramas, crime comedies, and chilling tales, offering something for everyone to enjoy. Read on to find out what the next big releases will be!

‘Cleaner’

Cleaner is a high-stakes action thriller that takes place in high spaces. In the film, Daisy Ridley (Young Woman and the Sea) is a dishonorably discharged ex-soldier who works as a window cleaner at an energy company’s skyscraper. A group of radical activists seized the building on the night of the company’s annual gala, threatening to kill hostages and blow the entire building up if the police attempted to intervene in any way. Forced to work an hour longer that day because she showed up late, Joey Locke (Ridley) is the only one who can get inside the building and try to rescue the hostages. Clive Owen, who played former President Bill Clinton in the third season of American Crime Story, stars opposite Daisy Ridley as the leader of the activist group.

Cleaner 7 10 Release Date February 21, 2025

Fandango

‘Ex-Husbands’

This bittersweet dark comedy showcases three generations of men at vastly different stages in their lives. The main character, Peter Pearce, played by Movie 43 director, Griffin Dunne, opens the movie as he tries to convince his elderly father not to divorce his mother while his eldest son starts a new relationship with a coworker. A few years later, Peter has just signed his own divorce papers from his wife of 35 years, Maria (Rosanna Arquette), his father lost his opportunity to divorce and “play the field,” due to his worsening dementia symptoms, and his son, Nick (James Norton) has gotten engaged to get married. Struggling to cope with his new reality, Peter books a flight to Tulum, Mexico to relax and get away for a while, not realizing that his sons Nick and Mickey (Miles Heizer) plan to be there at the same time to celebrate Nick’s bachelor party. Coincidence or not, Peter and his sons take this time to learn hard lessons about life, love, and loss. Ex-Husbands is written and directed by Noah Pritzker (Quitters) and had its world premiere at the 71st San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 24, 2023, and was acquired by Greenwich Entertainment in November 2024 for North American distribution rights.

Ex-Husbands Release Date September 22, 2023 Runtime 98 minutes Writers Noah Pritzker

Fandango

‘Millers In Marriage’

Millers In Marriage is a heartfelt family drama film that centers on the three Miller siblings, Eve (Gretchen Mol), Maggie (Julianna Margulies), and Andy (Edward Burns), who are forced to come to grips with the fact that their current lives are not what they expected. Eve, a former indie singer-songwriter, enters a relationship with a music journalist played by Benjamin Bratt as an escape from her unhappy marriage. Maggie and her author husband, Nick (Campbell Scott), struggle with shifting dynamics in their relationship as Maggie’s writing career surpasses Nick’s, and Andy, who is fresh out of a divorce, begins a tentative new relationship with fashion executive Renee, played by Minnie Driver.

Millers in Marriage Release Date September 6, 2024 Runtime 117 Minutes Director Edward Burns

Fandango

‘The Comeback Trail’

This American crime comedy stars Robert De Niro as Max Barber, a movie producer who is deep in debt to crime boss, Reggie Fontaine (Morgan Freeman), after his most recent film’s catastrophic flop. Max is approached by rival producer, James Moore (Emile Hirsch), with an offer to buy the rights to the script for the movie “Paradise” for $1 million. When Max learns that Moore received $5 million following the accidental on-set death of his star actor, he concocts a scheme to hire the suicidal Western star, Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones) for a movie he never intends to complete. Despite his several failed attempts to kill Duke with dangerous stunts, he realizes the movie they’re making might turn out to be a major hit. The Comeback Trail is a remake of a movie of the same name from 1982 and will have a limited theatrical release with a VOD release on the same day.