Last week, Captain America: Brave New World continued to soar above box office competition, grossing over $140 billion in the two weeks since its release. The Monkey surpassed Paddington In Peru in second place, strumming up over $15 million in the first week of release. Day Two of the AMC Best Picture Showcase will be at select AMC theaters on Saturday, March 1, presenting the Oscar-nominated films Wicked at noon, The Brutalist at 3:10 PM, A Complete Unknown at 7:45 PM, and Dune: Part 2 at 10:15 PM. Each film has a 10-minute break between showtimes, with a 60-minute dinner break between The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown. Check your local AMC theaters for tickets if you want a chance to see all the Best Picture nominees before the 97th Academy Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 2, at 7:00 PM EST. If you’ve already seen the Oscar-nominated films and are craving something new to see this weekend, this list will tell you all you need to know about the upcoming theatrical releases!

‘Brothers After War’

This documentary was created by Jake Rademacher, who also directed the 2009 documentary, Brothers At War. While his first film focused on the sacrifices and courage of soldiers on active duty, Brothers After War focuses on the lives of veterans after they return home. As an Iraq War veteran himself, Rademacher reunites with the men who served by his side and interviews about how their lives have been impacted by their previous tours. They bond over shared trauma, including the loss of their military brothers, both on the battlefield and after returning home. The documentary also addresses the rising crisis of mental health among war veterans and how it impacts their families and friends. Actor Gary Sinise is an executive producer for the film and has been a staunch advocate for military veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation, raising over $30 million each year to build smart homes for those who are disabled.

Fandango

‘Last Breath’

Last Breath is a survival thriller based on the 2019 documentary of the same name. The movie is based on the true events that took place in 2012 when rough waters caused diver Chris Lemmons (Finn Cole) to lose his umbilical tether to the vessel. 330 feet below the surface with no light, no communications, no warm water to heat his suit, and an extremely limited amount of breathable air, he must wait for his crewmates, Duncan Allcock (Woody Harrelson) and David Yuasa (Simu Liu) to find and rescue him before his time runs out. In a miraculous turn of events, Lemmons is able to survive almost a half hour under the crushing pressure and cold of the ocean as his team works to bring him to the surface. This high-intensity drama thriller is directed by Alex Parkinson, who also directed the 2019 documentary about the incident.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Last Breath 7 10 Release Date February 27, 2025

Fandango

‘My Dead Friend Zoe’

Written and directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes in his feature directorial debut, My Dead Friend Zoe is a comedy-drama that follows Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as Merit. As a military veteran, she joins a support group to cope with the death of her best friend, Zoe (Natalie Morales), who was killed while serving in Afghanistan with Merit. However, she can still see and interact with Zoe as if she were still alive, standing beside her. Between Dr. Cole (Morgan Freeman), who oversees the meetings, her tough-loving mother, Kris (Gloria Reuben), and her estranged grandfather, Dale (Ed Harris), Merit has to navigate her new reality while helping Zoe move on as well. Hausmann-Stokes also served in the United States Army during the Iraq War and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his achievements. The movie is based on a 2022 short film that he wrote and directed, Merit x Zoe, which was inspired by his own experiences during his deployment.