The heart-shaped decor has once more infiltrated crafting stores, big box stores, and even grocery markets as Valentine’s Day draws nearer. Although the new movies coming to theaters this week are somewhat related to the romantic holiday, this week’s releases are geared more toward the cynics and skeptics. Bereft of a heart-warming romance film, this week’s lineup includes a slasher film, dramas, an action-comedy, and anxiety-building science fiction movies. Read on to find the next movie that could cause you an extra couple of bills for therapy.

‘Bring Them Down’

Bring Them Down is an Irish drama-thriller that marks the directorial debut of Christopher Andrews. The movie stars Academy Award-nominated Irish actor Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), who plays Jack, and American actor Christopher Abbott (Wolf Man), who plays Michael, as “frenemies” who come from two rival farming families. If you grew up on a farm or even set foot on a farm to visit, you’ll know the severity of actions and consequences when it comes to tending livestock for a living. This movie not only captures the difficult aspects of the lifestyle but also the harsh realities of dealing with others in the same trade. The film is slated to be a gritty and devastating story of warring families and the repercussions that come when they make impulse decisions. The official synopsis reads:

Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, a devastating chain of events leaves both families permanently altered.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Bring Them Down Release Date September 8, 2024 Runtime 107 Minutes Director Christopher Andrews

Fandango

‘Heart Eyes’

Just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year, Heart Eyes is the latest rom-com slasher to set the mood. Co-workers Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) find themselves working late on Valentine’s Day, and although there is a clear connection between them, they aren’t officially a couple. Regardless, the notorious “Heart Eyes Killer,” who has been terrorizing Seattle for several years by killing a couple every Valentine’s Day, targets the two of them. Regardless of their status as a couple, Ally and Jay will have to work together and trust one another if they want to survive the night. Mason Gooding has experience with slasher films, as he was a prominent character in the 2022 film, Scream and the subsequent movie, Scream VI, as Chad Meeks-Martin and more recently, in Fall, as Dan Connor. Olivia Holt also has a serial killer horror film in her portfolio, as she starred in the horror-comedy, Totally Killer as Pam Miller.

Heart Eyes 7 10 Release Date February 7, 2025

Fandango

‘Dark Nuns’

Dark Nuns is a Korean horror movie directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae that features two nuns, Sister Junia (Song Hye-kyo) and Sister Michaela (Jeon Yeo-been) who are asked to help a young boy who has been possessed by a powerful evil spirit. As with most exorcism-type movies, the two will be forced to question their faith as they battle the demon who has possessed the boy while they try to save him.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dark Nuns 6 10 Release Date January 24, 2025

Fandango

‘I Love You Forever’

Another film that’s coming to theaters just before Valentine’s Day is I Love You Forever, starring Sophia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) and Ray Nicholson (Smile 2). After being frustrated by the current dating pool available through apps, Mackenzie (Black-D’Elia) accidentally bumps into charming journalist Finn (Nicholson) and the two of them start a relationship. At first, she is smitten with how doting and caring he is. Their seemingly perfect relationship starts to take a nosedive as Finn becomes obsessive and controlling. As a law student, she has an extremely busy schedule and soon becomes guilted by Finn for not responding to his excessive phone calls and texts while she is in class. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after the release of the romantic drama film, This Ends With Us, I Love You Forever also serves as a harrowing reminder of how relationships can quickly become toxic and, at times, life-threatening. As IndieWire succinctly referred to the film as “a tangible outlet for people to point to and say, ‘I experienced this,’ and for that, we love the film forever.” If you or anyone you know is in a similar situation, help is available at https://www.thehotline.org/ which discreetly offers assistance via phone, online chat, or text.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 I Love You Forever Release Date March 9, 2024 Runtime 89 Minutes Director Cazzie David, Elisa Kalani

Fandango

‘Love Hurts’

Ke Huy Quan is back after earning his first Academy Award for the mind-bending A24 action-comedy, Everything Everywhere All At Once. This time, he stars as Marvin Gable, a former assassin who has taken up a respectable and humble life as a realtor. Thinking his violent past is behind him, he is shocked when his former partner, Rose (Ariana DeBose), contacts him, setting off a chain of events that forces him to embrace violence once again to end an ongoing feud with his crime syndicate brother. As Ke Huy Quan has said in multiple interviews throughout his career, he drew inspiration from Jackie Chan, and Love Hurts embraces that mentality through the choreographed fight sequences that employ everyday items as a lethal weapon.

Love Hurts 4 10 Release Date February 7, 2025

Where to Watch

‘Renner’

The childhood sweetheart that we know, Frankie Muniz, who has starred in Malcolm in the Middle, My Dog Skip, and several Disney Channel original movies, has returned to the big screen. This time, he stars in Renner, as the titular character, a computer whiz who creates an AI life coach named Salenus (Marcia Gay Harden) to help him overcome his social anxiety. After meeting his new neighbor, Jamie (Violett Beane), he develops a romantic interest in her and asks Selenus for advice. As his tentative relationship with Jamie evolves, Renner quickly realizes that he has inadvertently programmed the AI with a personality that is strikingly similar to his manipulative mother. Ironically, the two other movies that might be similar to Renner are both Joaquin Phoenix films: Her and Beau Is Afraid. Both of which feature Phoenix as a reclusive man. In Her, he develops a romantic relationship with an artificial intelligence bot, due to his social ineptitude, and in Beau Is Afraid, he has an extremely manipulative and controlling mother who only causes him anxiety and guilt as he desperately tries to appease her.

Renner 4 10 Release Date February 7, 2025

Fandango