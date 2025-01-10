January movie releases have been known to be “less desirable” than those released during December (a.k.a. “Dump month”) when distributors push for their films to be released at the end of the year for two main reasons. One: many families have a tradition of going to see a new theatrical release around the holidays, making that a prime time to release movies, and two: said films will be eligible for Academy Award nominations of the year while remaining fresh in the minds of the adjudicators and voting committees. Currently, the top three earners at the box office are Mufasa in the number one spot, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in second place, and Nosferatu in third place. That being said, this January breaks the mold with a variety of hot new releases that will entertain and satisfy moviegoers of all tastes. Read on to find your next watch!

‘Better Man’

Better Man is a biographical drama that centers around the life and career of pop star Robbie Williams. Much like Rocketman, the film showcases key factors and components of Williams’ trajectory toward fame while embellishing certain aspects for cinematic flair. In this case, Robbie Williams decided to use a CGI chimpanzee in place of himself, as he says he’s always considered himself “less evolved than other people.” The film covers bits of his childhood and the influence of his parents and grandmother and delves into his struggles with addiction and how it impacts his relationships once he reaches celebrity status. Directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), Better Man promises an emotional rollercoaster packed with incredible musical performances and choreography worthy of a live audience.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Better Man Directed by Michael Gracey, Better Man explores the life and career of singer Robbie Williams through his own eyes. Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Michael Gracey Cast robbie williams , Jonno Davies , Steve Pemberton , Alison Steadman , Damon Herriman , Anthony Hayes , Kate Mulvany Main Genre Biography Writers Michael Gracey , Oliver Cole , Simon Gleeson Studio(s) Footloose Productions , Zero Gravity Management , Jumpy Cow Pictures , Showman , Rocket Science Distributor(s) Roadshow Films Expand

Fandango

‘Birdeater’

This Australian psychological thriller has been referred to as “feral” by many of those who have had the opportunity to see the film at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival and the 2024 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Birdeater follows a group of affluent and privileged young men who gather for Louie’s bachelor party in a remote rural area. Louie (Mackenzie Fearnley) invites his fiancée, Irene (Shabana Azeez), to join him and his friend Charlie (Jack Bannister) also invites his fiancée, Grace (Clementine Anderson), to make Irene more comfortable. All seems well at first, but as the weekend progresses, the men in the group become more raucous, aggressive, and tribalistic with each other, fueled by alcohol and drugs, dragging Irene and Grace into the fold. The film takes a horrific dive into themes of psychological and emotional abuse, laced with misogyny and outdated mentalities regarding gender roles within a relationship.

Your changes have been saved Birdeater Release Date June 11, 2023 Director Jack Clark , Jim Weir Cast Mackenzie Fearnley , Shabana Azeez , Ben Hunter , Jack Bannister , Clementine Anderson , Alfie Gledhill , Harley Wilson Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Jack Clark , Jim Weir Studio(s) Fax Machine , Breathless Films , Four Leg films Expand

Fandango

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’

Following the original 2018 American heist movie Den of Thieves, the sequel comes with many surprises. Gerard Butler returns as Detective Nick “Big Nick” O’Brien, along with O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Donnie Wilson, but this time around, Nick claims he wants to join Donnie’s team to pull off an even larger heist than the last one. After robbing the Federal Reserve, Donnie sets his eyes on the World Diamond Center in Europe as his next target. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a combination of Fast and Furious and The Usual Suspects where there are high-stakes, high-octane car chases, deception, and distrust among those involved. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the challenge.”

Your changes have been saved Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Release Date January 10, 2025 Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Runtime 0 Minutes Main Genre Action Character(s) Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien , Donnie Wilson , Holly , Lobbin Bob , Jovanna , Milan , Connor , Slavko , Dushko , Chava , Giuseppe Schillaci , Moussa , Mirinko , Tamy , Corrections Officer , Eduardo , Sargent Adams , Doyle , Concierge Writers Christian Gudegast Studio(s) Atmosphere Entertainment MM , Diamond Film Productions , G-BASE , Entertainment One , Tucker Tooley Entertainment IMDb ID tt8008948 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Expand

Fandango

‘The Last Showgirl’

The Last Showgirl is a touching and inspiring “slice of life” drama that centers around Shelly Gardner (Pamela Anderson), a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl who has to figure out a new path in her life after the show she’s performed in for 30 years is abruptly canceled. She finds support from her best friend and former showgirl-turned-waitress, Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter, Hannah (Billie Lourd), and her former co-workers Mary-Anne and Jodie (Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, respectively). Her former boss, showrunner Eddie (Dave Bautista), is sympathetic as they had a great working relationship, but he ultimately isn’t able to help her secure another job as a showgirl. The movie received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, and Best Original Song for “Beautiful That Way,” performed by Miley Cyrus.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 The Last Showgirl A veteran Las Vegas showgirl reassesses her life and relationships after her long-running show abruptly ends. This drama explores themes of resilience, family dynamics, and the pursuit of new beginnings amidst personal and professional upheavals.

Release Date January 10, 2025 Director Gia Coppola Cast Pamela Anderson , Brenda Song , Kiernan Shipka Dave Bautista , Jamie Lee Curtis , Billie Lourd , John Clofine , Patrick Hilgart Runtime 89 Minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Shelly , Mary-Anne , Jodie , Eddie , Annette , Hannah Writers Kate Gersten Producers Alex Orlovsky , Natalie Farrey , Robert Schwartzman , Josh Peters , Nick Darmstaedter , Kara Durrett Expand

Fandango

‘Laws of Man’

Laws of Man is set at the dawn of the Cold War when tensions were high between the United States and the Soviet Union. Written and directed by Phil Blattenberger (Condor’s Nest), the movie features Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire), Jacob Keohane (Halloween Kills), Keith Carradine (Dexter), Forrie J. Smith (Yellowstone), Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs), Graham Greene (Wind River), Jackson Rathbone (The Island), and Richard Brake (Kingsman: The Secret Service). U.S. Marshall Frank Fenton (Keohane) and his partner, Tommy (Rathbone), investigate a string of brutal homicides and acts of arson that occur within a rural town when they discover that the locals (and the local authorities) know exactly who is behind it: Benjamin Bonney (Mulroney). Seemingly untouchable because of his crime-lord status and influence over locals and crooked cops, the marshalls have to find a way to infiltrate Bonney’s gang and bring him to justice.

Fandango

‘The Prosecutor’

If you’re a fan of the Ip Man movies, you’re in for a treat. Donnie Yen stars in this action-packed legal drama revolving around the Hong Kong court system and the corruption that infects it. Similar to Daredevil, Fok Chi-ho (Yen) serves as a detective-turned-public prosecutor who sees how criminals can slip through the cracks and loopholes while they allow innocent people to take the blame. After a case where he knows the defendant is wrongly accused and sentenced, he risks his life to help free the man. Yen most recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine, showcasing his skill in choreographed fight scenes, which is also a prominent component in this movie. In addition to starring in The Prosecutor, Donnie Yen also directed and co-produced the film with Raymond Wong.

Your changes have been saved The Prosecutor Release Date January 10, 2025 Cast Michael Hui , Yu Kang , Adam Pak Tin-Nam , Mark Cheng Ho-Nam Runtime 117 minutes

Fandango

‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’

The TCU or “Twisted Childhood Universe,” is gaining momentum as Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare marks the third installment of the franchise. Following Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel, the films in the TCU cover childhood characters from media (specifically those that have been previously adapted by Disney) to distort them into slasher-comedy movies once they’ve entered the public domain. In Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Wendy Darling (Megan Placito) goes on a mission to rescue her younger brother Michael (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) from the clutches of Peter Pan (Martin Portlock) and Tinkerbell (Kit Green). The trailer shows Peter Pan as an almost Pennywise-like entity, luring unsuspecting children to him with promises of freedom and fun before he snatches them away forever.

Your changes have been saved Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare: Wendy embarks on a perilous journey to rescue her brother, Michael, who has been taken by Peter Pan to the mysterious and dangerous realm of Neverland. As she navigates this strange world, Wendy faces unexpected challenges and discovers new alliances, all while confronting the darker aspects of Peter's domain. Release Date February 24, 2025 Director Scott Chambers Cast Martin Portlock , Megan Plactio , Peter DeSouza-Feighoney , Charity Kase , Teresa Banham , Kit Green , Jenny Miller , Nicholas Woodeson , Jay Robertson , Campbell Wallace , Chrissie Wunna , Belinda Fenty , Kierston Wareing , Charlotte Coleman , Frederick Dallaway , Jamie Robertson , Riccardo Carmelita , Adam Speers , Kelly Rian Sanson , Lucas Allermann , Ardy Yusuf , Evelyn Morris , Myles Perry , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Lewis Santer , Dan Allen , Scott Chambers Runtime 87 Minutes Main Genre Horror Character(s) Peter Pan , Wendy Darling , Michael Darling , Captain James Hook , Mary Darling , Tinkerbell , Pirate - Vivienne , Steven , Cake Creature , John Darling , Receptionist , Mel , Roxy , Dina , Timmy , Officer Daughtry , School Boy , Bus Driver , Mia , James , Joey , Circus Kid , Pooh , Tigger , Bambi , Christopher Robin Writers Scott Chambers , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , J.M. Barrie Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions Distributor(s) ITN Distribution Expand

Fandango