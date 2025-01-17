Last week, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera raced to the top of the box office in the film’s opening weekend, beating out Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the fourth week since the latter movies’ releases. This weekend also marks the 40th anniversary of the release of The Goonies and will have select theaters screening the iconic Spielberg movie on Sunday and Monday. Additionally, the limited release of the documentary, Grand Theft Hamlet, will have tickets and showtimes available at select theaters starting Friday, showcasing the documentary about two out-of-work actors who re-create the titular Shakespearean play through the lens of the video game, Grand Theft Auto, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Regardless of whether you’re looking for an action horror, a biographical drama, or a lighthearted comedy, this week’s releases will have something for everyone to enjoy!

‘Wolf Man’

Directed by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), Wolf Man is the latest addition to the Universal Classic Monster universe. Starring Possessor’s Christopher Abbott as Blake, a man who recently inherited his estranged father’s remote farmhouse after the father, Grady Lovell (Sam Jaeger), went missing and was later presumed dead. While driving the moving truck with all their belongings, Blake, his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner), and their young daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) have a car accident, causing the truck to end up on its side, suspended by trees along a deep ravine. After assessing the damage, the family is attacked by a large creature, resulting in Blake getting a deep scratch on his arm. Once freed from the cabin of the moving truck, the family flees on foot to the farmhouse, barely making it inside before the creature reaches them. Barricaded inside the decrepit house, the Lovell family believes they are safe… for now. The full moon shines brightly outside as Blake slowly begins to change into something monstrous, putting the lives of his wife and daughter in grave danger. The movie has a runtime of 103 minutes and hails from Blumhouse, the producer behind M3GAN, Get Out, and Five Nights at Freddy's. The “Wolf Moon” has already come and gone as of January 13 this year, and the next full moon, known as the “Snow Moon,” won’t be here until February 12, so it’s the safest possible time to see this movie before then!

‘I’m Still Here’

I’m Still Here is a historical drama focusing on the military coup and subsequent military dictatorship in Brazil between 1964 and 1985. After losing his position as a congressman during the coup d’état, Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello) flees the country for six years, leaving his wife, Eunice (Fernanda Torres), and their five children behind. When he returned in 1970, political tensions were still high, as far-left revolutionary movements escalated violence by kidnapping a Swiss Ambassador. Just after reassuring Eunice that everything will blow over soon, their home is raided by the military, arresting Rubens and whisking him away to an unknown prison location. Despite Eunice’s best efforts to gain information about her husband's whereabouts, she is met with suspicion by the military and is eventually arrested and tortured for days. The film also takes place in 1996, where an elderly Eunice, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, gathers with her children and grandchildren to recount their experiences during this tumultuous time of their lives. The film is directed by Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) and was met with high praise and a 10-minute standing ovation after its debut at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

‘One of Them Days’

This comedy is directed by Lawrence Lamont (Rap Sh!t) and was written by Syreeta Singleton (Insecure). It stars Keke Palmer (Nope) and singer-songwriter SZA in her acting debut. After discovering that one of their boyfriends had stolen their rent money and spent it all, the two best friends are forced to find a way to come up with the cash that day, or they’ll be evicted. In the bizarre chain of events that take place in one day, the women find themselves mixed up in a world of chaos including electrocution, botched blood donations, and violence. One of Them Days also features Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America) as Mama Ruth, Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Katt Williams (Scary Movie V), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Keyla Monterroso Meija (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and other cameos by a variety of comedians.

‘September 5’

Based on the true events of the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre that targeted Israeli athletes, September 5 chronicles the courage and dedication of the ABC Sports news team for documenting the events as they unfolded. When ABC Sports President Roone Arlege (Peter Sarsgaard) discovers that 9 hostages have been taken inside the Olympic Village, he rallies his crew to film as much as possible, because they are the only ones close enough to relay video of the ongoing hostage situation to the rest of the world. The historical drama thriller utilizes extensive real archival coverage from ABC Sports during the hostage crisis and director Tim Fehlbaum (The Colony) worked with a production design team to create a nearly exact replica of the broadcasting facility used by ABC Sports on that day. September 5 had its debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival before moving on to a limited theatrical release in December and is expanding to a wide release this weekend. Also starring in the film are John Magaro (Past Lives) as Geoffrey Mason, the head of the control room in Munich, Ben Chaplin (Family) as head of operations at ABC Sports, Leonie Benesch (The Swarm), Corey Johnson (Captain Phillips), Marcus Rutherford (The Wheel of Time), and Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power) as reporter Peter Jennings.

‘Wish You Were Here’

Wish You Were Here marks the directorial debut of Julia Stiles, who also wrote the screenplay based on the romance novel of the same name by Renée Carlino. The story follows star-crossed lovers Charlotte and Adam after a chance encounter that builds into a whirlwind romance. However, when Adam begins to push Charlotte away, she doesn’t realize why until she learns that he has a terminal illness and doesn’t have much longer to live. After realizing this was why he pushed her away, she decided to stick it out with him and make the rest of his life full of love and meaning, no matter the emotional toll it would take on her. Charlotte is played by Isabelle Fuhrmann, who is best known for her roles in The Orphan, The Hunger Games, and most recently, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. Adam will be portrayed by Mena Massoud, known for the live-action Aladdin, The Royal Treatment, and The Sacrifice Game. Supporting cast members include Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Jennifer Grey (A Real Pain), Jimmy Fails (Nickel Boys), and Gabby Kono-Abdy (Nighthawks).

Stay tuned to see what's coming to theaters next weekend!