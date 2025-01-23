Last week we saw the new releases of a buddy-comedy, One of Them Days, and the Universal Classic Monster reboot, Wolf Man, which respectively took second and third place in box office sales, beaten by Mufasa: The Lion King, which remains the top earner. The weather has been frightfully cold, but don’t let that deter you from venturing out to see the new releases coming out this week. If you’re into suspense, horror, action movies, or something that is more warming, like an uplifting true story, look no further, because this week’s new releases will have something for everyone to enjoy. Continue reading to find your new favorite January release!

‘Brave the Dark’

Based on a true story, Brave the Dark stars British Academy Television award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as Stan Deen, a high school English teacher who takes an interest in the reclusive and troubled Nathan Williams. Stan realizes that Nate has been living out of his car for the past two years when Nathan is arrested and jailed for a petty crime. Nate is portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton, best known for playing Henry Bowers, the bully from the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT. Nathan is an outcast in his school, resulting from a childhood filled with domestic violence and trauma. He is aggressive, lashes out with little to no provocation, and tends to run away when things get too tough. When his teacher, Stan, pays his bail and takes him in, he continues down his path of self-destruction, despite Stan’s best efforts to provide him with stability and help him work through his childhood post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). The movie was filmed at the Garden Spot High School where Nate attended and Stan worked as a teacher, as well as Stan Deen’s home, where the two of them lived, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Brave the Dark Release Date October 6, 2023 Runtime 122 minutes Director Damian Harris Writers Dale G. Bradley Cast Jared Harris Stan Deen

Nicholas Hamilton Nathan Williams

Jamie Harris Barney

See All Cast & Crew Character(s) Stan Deen , Nathan Williams , Barney , Nate's Father , Henry V (voice) , Johnny Alecco , Officer Smits , Judge

Fandango

‘Flight Risk’

From Apocalypto and Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson, comes a terrifying new suspense thriller following a U.S. Marshal escorting a government witness to New York via plane. Topher Grace (Heretic) is Winston, an informant on his way to testify against a crime syndicate, escorted by Madelyn Harris (Michelle Dockerty), a deputy U.S. Marshall. Their pilot, Daryl Booth, is played by Mark Wahlberg, who is later revealed to be a hitman sent to kill Winston before he can deliver his testimony against the Moretti crime family. When Harris realizes that Daryl isn’t who he said he was, she can incapacitate and restrain him after a brief struggle to protect herself and her witness. However, neither of them has any experience flying a plane. High altitudes bring high stakes in Flight Risk, as Madelyn Harris desperately tries to navigate the aircraft and land it safely.

Where To Watch

‘Inheritance’

Inheritance is an action-thriller with a dash of mystery and espionage. Following her mother's death, Maya learns that her father, Sam (Rhys Ifans), was once a spy. He asks her to do something for him as he explains his previous occupation, throwing her into the middle of an international conspiracy that could result in her death. She travels from country to country, carrying information that few people know exists, but those who do know will stop at nothing to retrieve the data. Maya is played by Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and the film is directed by Neil Berger, who previously directed Divergent, The Upside, The Illusionist, and Voyagers. In order to survive, she must “outrun, outmaneuver, and outsmart” those who are trying to kill her.

Inheritance Release Date January 24, 2025 Runtime 101 minutes Director Neil Burger Writers Neil Burger , Olen Steinhauer Cast Phoebe Dynevor

Rhys Ifans

Ciara Baxendale

See All Cast & Crew

Where To Watch

‘Presence’

Lucy Liu stars in this supernatural thriller as Rebecca, a mother who moves into a new home with her two children and husband. As any haunted house movie goes, it doesn’t take long before the family begins to feel uneasy, like there might be something else in the house with them… a Presence, if you will. Unlike other haunted house movies, Presence takes a unique perspective from the viewpoint of the ghost, or entity, that haunts them, taking on a voyeuristic angle. The ghost (and narrator) is portrayed by Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), and she observes the family’s interactions and private aspects of their lives. Rebecca, her husband Chris (Chris Sullivan), and children Tyler (Eddy Maday) and Chloe (Callina Liang) are slowly tormented by the entity that moves objects and terrifies them on a regular basis. As with most ghost stories… there must be something that the spirit is trying to tell them.