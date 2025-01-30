It’s been a bleak start to the year, between blistering cold winter weather in some regions and natural disasters in others that have left people wondering if the rest of 2025 will be the same. Sometimes people need the chance to take a breath and step into another world for a moment, either through a book, a video game, or a movie. Last week, Flight Risk claimed the top seat at the box office, superseding Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King and buddy-comedy One of Them Days in second and third place, respectively. As January comes to an end, the great new releases don’t end with the month. Read on to find out what the newest releases this week are and what you need to know about them!

‘Companion’

Companion pushes the limits of technology-related terror, following Iris as she embarks on a weekend getaway with her new boyfriend, Josh. Set at a remote luxury cabin, the group of friends enjoys a lavish trip until it’s revealed that one of the guests is a companion robot. Designed to create a simulated personal relationship, companion robots can interact with and care for their owners, with their personalities adjusted to the owners’ liking. When Iris becomes self-aware that she is a companion robot, subjected to inhumane treatment at the whim of Josh and his guests, she turns the tables and hijacks her programming. The film stars Sophie Thatcher as Iris, the unwitting companion robot. Thatcher has recently been carving into the horror genre with the drama thriller series Yellowjackets, the Stephen King adaptation, The Boogeyman, and her latest film, Heretic. Jack Quaid (The Boys) portrays Josh, the arrogant young man who finds a way to “jailbreak” Iris’ programming, leading to the inevitable backlash from Iris once she discovers that he can control her from an app on his phone. The cast also includes Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever), and Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin).

8 10 Companion Release Date January 31, 2025 Runtime 97 Minutes Director Drew Hancock Writers Drew Hancock

‘Dog Man’

“Part dog, part man, all hero.” This family-friendly DreamWorks animated movie is based on the illustrated children’s novel series of the same name by Dav Pilkey, who also wrote and illustrated the graphic novel series Captain Underpants. After an accident, Police Officer Knight and his K-9 dog, Greg, undergo life-saving surgery combining both of their bodies. Now living as the hybrid, Dog Man, he must continue to serve and protect his community from the evil cat, Petey (Pete Davidson). When Petey clones himself and creates a kitten, “Li’l Petey,” the miniature version of himself forms an alliance with Dog Man, but before long, Li’l Petey is taken hostage by a common enemy, forcing Dog Man and Petey to join forces to save the day. The movie also features Isla Fisher (Rango), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Stephen Root (Barry), Ricky Gervais (The Office), and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out). Peter Hastings, who wrote and directed the movie, will also add vocal effects for Dog Man, as the character is nonverbal.

Dog Man Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Peter Hastings

‘Green and Gold’

Just in time for the Superbowl season, Green and Gold tells a tale about Buck (Craig T. Nelson), a struggling dairy farmer about to lose the property that has been in his family for generations. Although he is not big on gambling, he makes a bet on the Green Bay Packers championship game, risking everything he holds dear. His granddaughter, Jenny (Madison Lawler), grew up on his farm but aspires to become a famous singer. She meets musician Billy, played by Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us), who offers to help her get started in the industry. With everything on the table for the Packers game, it might just be Jenny who saves the farm instead. In support of the Thank You Farmers Project, the movie will also feature an exclusive message from Craig T. Nelson to celebrate the next generation of farmers in America.

Green and Gold Release Date January 31, 2025 Runtime 95 Minutes Director Anders Lindwall Writers Anders Lindwall, Missy Mareau Garcia, Steven Shafer, Michael Graf

‘Like Father Like Son’

Like Father Like Son poses a question as old as time. Nature vs. nurture… are some people born “bad” or is it something they learn? This question haunts Eli (Dylan Flashner) as he communicates with his death row inmate father, Gabe (Dermot Mulroney). As his father’s execution date draws closer, Eli finds himself in situations where he experiences violent tendencies that mirror those of his father. Determined to break the chain of violence, he takes drastic steps to ensure he doesn’t follow in his murderous father’s footsteps. The movie also stars Modern Family’s Ariel Winter as Eli’s love interest, as well as The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, and Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill: Vol. 1).

Like Father Like Son Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Barry Jay Writers Barry Jay

‘Love Me’

In the wake of impressive technological advancements like artificial intelligence, many filmmakers have opted to take the horror route in terms of how to address the growing unease surrounding the idea of mechanical autonomy. Love Me, if it wasn’t given away in the title, takes a different approach. Set in the “not-too-distant future,” the film revolves around a buoy and a satellite who meet and interact after the end of human civilization. With access to the internet, which holds a plethora of content that showcases human existence, the satellite and buoy meet and enter a romantic relationship with one another, pulling images and personalities from various uploaded content. The movie is a combination of live-action and animation and stars The Walking Dead, Beef, and Invincible actor, Steven Yeun as the satellite, or “Iam”/”Liam.” His counterpart, “Me”/”Deja,” is portrayed by Kristen Stewart, who is best known for her portrayal of Bella Swan from the Twilight franchise. However, she has made great strides in the years since, landing leading roles in the Charlie’s Angels reboot, the thalassophobia-inducing thriller, Underwater, and the Academy Award-nominated role of Princess Diana in the 2021 film, Spencer.

6 10 Love Me Release Date January 31, 2025 Runtime 92 Minutes Director Sam Zuchero, Andy Zuchero

