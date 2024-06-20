Nothing beats a cool, dark theater to combat the heat wave that the country has been experiencing lately. All the more reason to get yourself to the local theater this weekend to see what exciting new movies have just been released! In addition to the movies listed below, A24 is teaming up with IMAX to re-release the Director’s Cut of Midsommar at participating theaters. Whether you prefer to go to theaters solo or with a large group of friends, there’s something for everyone at the box office this weekend!

‘The Exorcism’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Russell Crowe leads this tense supernatural thriller as actor Anthony Miller, who begins to exhibit bizarre and aggressive behavior while filming a new movie about a priest performing an exorcism. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), begins to question whether or not he has fallen back into his old addictions or if something more nefarious is afoot. It’s no secret that movies about exorcism are often plagued by inexplicable accidents and misfortunes during production. This also pertains to how Miller got the role in the first place… the previous actor cast for that same role died suddenly and unexpectedly. Upon receiving the former actor’s copy of the script, he sees it has been scribbled over with cryptic and terrible messages and warnings.

Also starring in The Exorcism are Sam Worthington (Avatar), Chloe Bailey (Swarm), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Samantha Mathis (American Psycho), Adrian Pasdar (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer). Written by Joshua John Miller and his life partner, M.A. Fortin, The Exorcism marks the directorial debut for Miller. The two of them have previously co-written together on The Final Girls and the television series Queen of the South.

The Exorcism (2024) 5 10 A troubled actor begins to exhibit a disruptive behavior while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Joshua John Miller , M.A. Fortin Cast Russell Crowe , Ryan Simpkins , Chloe Bailey , Sam Worthington , adam goldberg , David Hyde Pierce Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Joshua John Miller , M.A. Fortin Studio(s) MiraMax , Outerbanks Entertainment Expand

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Loving), The Bikeriders is a high-octane American crime drama that centers on the Vandals Motorcycle Club of Chicago in the 1960s. Based on true events, the movie stars Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (Venom) as the founder of the club, Johnny. Joining his band of misfits and outlaws are Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) as Benny, Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Bullet Train) as Zipco, The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as Cal, and Mike Faist (Challengers) as Danny. Over the next decade, the club began to devolve from “just a bunch of guys who like to sit around and talk about their bikes” into an organized crime syndicate. This new level of criminal involvement is much to the dismay of Kathy (Jodie Comer), who has fallen in love with Benny and doesn’t want to see him get killed.

With a runtime of 116 minutes and a budget of $40 million, The Bikeriders premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. It was originally set to have a theatrical release on December 1, 2023, but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevented the cast from promoting the film. This gritty movie will satisfy anyone who enjoys watching films or shows about organized crime and motorcycle culture, such as Sons of Anarchy.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

Fandango

‘Kinds of Kindness’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Originally titled ‘And,” Kinds of Kindness is a set of three bizarrely hilarious short stories that are all loosely connected to each other. In this film, Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos reunites with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley as they play different characters in each of the three segments. Joining them are Jesse Plemmons (Civil War), Mamadou Athie (Elemental), Hong Chau (The Menu), Joe Alwyn (The Favorite), and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer.

The first story of the triptych film is called “The Death of R.M.F.,” which follows a man who tries to establish his path in life by confronting his controlling boss. The second, “R.M.F. Is Flying,” shows a man who is relieved to find his wife has returned home after being reported missing. However, he soon begins to wonder if she is his real wife or an imposter. The last segment is titled “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich,” and follows a cultist who is in desperate need of a specialist who has the ability to bring the dead back to life. Kinds of Kindness will have a limited release, followed by a wide release next week, so be sure to check if it will be showing at your local theater this weekend.

Fandango

‘Janet Planet’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In addition to the A24 re-release of Midsommar in IMAX and last week’s wide theatrical release of Tuesday, A24 is adding yet another touching “coming-of-age” comedy-drama that revolves around the relationship between Janet (Julianne Nicholson) and her 11-year-old daughter, Lacy (Zoe Zeigler). Set in 1991, Janet is an acupuncturist who struggles with the reality of her life as a single mother. Fairly reclusive and introverted, Janet’s only acquaintances besides Lacy are her friend, Regina (Sophie Okonedo), local theater group leader, Avi (Elias Koteas), and her boyfriend, Wayne (Will Patton).

Regina cautions Janet that this isn’t healthy and that she’s not being the best role model for her daughter, who has no friends of her own. Meanwhile, Lacy becomes skeptical of the relationships her mother has with these people. Janet struggles constantly with how she once envisioned her life turning out as opposed to her current situation, but mostly struggles with Lacy’s clinginess, but still struggles to see beyond her own little world: Janet Planet. This film marks the directorial debut of Annie Baker, who also wrote the story and serves as a producer.

Janet Planet (2024) 9 10 In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Annie Baker Cast Zoe Ziegler , Luke Philip Bosco , June Walker Grossman , Abby Harri , Julianne Nicholson Will Patton , Edie Moon Kearns , Mary Shultz Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Annie Baker Expand

Fandango