Summer is just starting off, which means it’s prime time to pay a visit to your local movie theater to see the big summer releases. As the weekend approaches, movie enthusiasts are eagerly eyeing the latest releases hitting theaters. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pounding action, a heartwarming family tale, or an edge-of-your-seat thriller, this weekend's lineup promises a diverse selection of cinematic experiences to suit every taste. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect at the box office this coming weekend.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys “buddy cop” action comedy franchise, following the 2020 movie, Bad Boys for Life. This time, detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett must once again team up to uncover and battle corruption from within the police force. After Captain Howard dies unexpectedly, he is accused of having ties with the Romanian Mafia. However, Lowrey (Will Smith) and Burnett (Martin Lawrence) receive a video message that their late captain had recorded prior to his death, pointing fingers at corrupt players from within the Miami police force who had arranged his killing. After they start asking too many questions, the duo are set up and they become wanted fugitives.

Now, they will have to work outside the law to get justice for their slain Captain as they try to avoid the police, cartels, and gang members when a bounty is placed on their heads. In addition to Smith and Lawrence, several other actors have reprised their roles from the previous film, including Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, and DJ Khaled. Joining the cast for Bad Boys: Ride or Die are Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), and Tiffany Haddish (Girl's Trip). Ride or Die is guaranteed to be packed with gunfights, car chases, and snarky exchanges from the leading men as they fight to restore their honor and unearth the deep-set corruption within the Miami police force.

‘The Watchers’

Based on the A. M. Shine novel of the same name, The Watchers is a suspenseful supernatural horror movie written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and produced by her father, M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The film showcases a small, yet talented cast including Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, Oliver Finnegan, and Alistair Brammer. At the age of 7, Fanning had her first breakout role as Lucy in the drama I Am Sam, and went on to star in multiple major films since then, such as Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, and most recently Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and the television miniseries, Ripley. Campbell is known best for her leading roles in Barbarian, T.I.M., and Bird Box: Barcelona.

After 28-year-old Mina (Fanning) gets stranded due to electrical issues with her car and phone, she ventures into the surrounding forest with her pet canary to find help. As she treks deeper into the dark forest, she begins to feel uneasy, like there might be something lurking nearby. She finds a shelter with the door held open by a strange woman (Fouéré) who tells her she has only seconds to get inside before she locks the door. Inside, Mina meets two other strangers who inform her of their predicament. Each night the door must be securely sealed to prevent large and dangerous underground creatures from getting to the people inside. The bunker also has a large wall that serves as a two-way mirror and an automatic light that turns on after dark, allowing the creatures to observe from the outside. They gather each night outside the window, with the inhabitants of the bunker forced to be on display like animals in a zoo. Where these creatures came from and what they want from their captives remains a mystery, but Mina is determined to escape, even if it means breaking all the “rules” laid out for them by the creatures.

The Watchers was filmed in Dublin, Wicklow, and Galway in Ireland between July and September 2023, thanks to a special permission to continue production through the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie was originally set for a release date of June 14 but was pushed ahead by a week to hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

'Tuesday' (Limited Release)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tuesday is guaranteed to be a heartfelt and touching tearjerker, starring Seinfeld's Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Zora, a mother struggling with the imminent death of her terminally ill teenage daughter, Tuesday (Lola Petticrew). From a collaboration between A24, the BFI, and BBC Film, comes a new fantasy drama that will simultaneously break hearts and open minds. As Tuesday’s condition continues to deteriorate, she meets Death in the form of a macaw that can shrink and enlarge his body from the size of a grain of rice to human size as he sees fit. He approaches Tuesday as she sits in her garden, telling her that she “makes his head silent” because there is something unique about her, and he enjoys her company. At first, he hides from Zora, staying hidden inside Tuesday’s ear, but eventually reveals himself, much to Zora’s shock and horror.

Voiced by Arinzé Kene (I'm Your Woman), the magical parrot has deep discussions with both women about life, love, and death. He helps both women navigate the incredibly difficult and heart-wrenching journey that they are on together. On one hand, Tuesday seems to be more at peace with the fact that her life will soon come to an end, but she worries about how her mother will cope after facing that reality. For Zora, her entire identity revolves around the care that she has given to her daughter throughout her life, especially in the most recent years, and she feels like she will be reduced to a hollow shell of a person once Tuesday passes away. This emotional rollercoaster will make you laugh, cry, and probably make you want to call your mother after leaving the theater. Tuesday will have a limited release, so be sure to check if it will be showing at a location near you.

