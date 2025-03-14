Last week, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette, topped the box office charts in the film’s opening weekend, beating the reigning leader, Captain America: Brave New World. The incredible survival story, Last Breath, holds strong in third place, based on the true events that took place in 2012 when deep-sea divers race against time to save a teammate who has been stranded miles below the surface of the water. This week, several new movies are coming to theaters with something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re not a huge fan of spy thrillers like Jason Bourne or the likes, have no fear, there are also comedic action movies and dramatic mysteries available to see on the big screen instead! Read on to find out what new movies you can check out this weekend!

‘Black Bag’

Black Bag is an espionage crime thriller starring Cate Blanchett (Borderlands) and Michael Fassbender (The Agency) as Kathryn and George, a married couple working as intelligence agents in London. Their marriage is often speckled with half-truths, lies, and lies by omission, given their line of work, but they remain committed to each other regardless. However, when it is revealed that Kathryn is the main suspect of treason, George has to decide where his loyalty lies. Will he choose his marriage and partner or put his country and countless innocent lives first? Black Bag is written by David Keopp, who wrote screenplays for major blockbuster hits like Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and directed by Steven Soderbergh, who created the Ocean’s 11 trilogy and franchise. The film also stars Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page, Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), and former 007 actor, Pierce Brosnan.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Black Bag 8 10 Release Date March 14, 2025

Fandango

‘Borderline’

Scream queen Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) returns for a new comedic thriller featuring her as an iconic pop star, Sofia, in the 1990s. When a deranged stalker, Duerson, breaks into her home and takes her hostage with the intent to marry her. Duerson is played by Ray Nicholson, who has appeared in recent movies like Smile 2, Novocaine, and I Love You Forever. Sofia’s security guard, played by Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane has limited time and resources to save her from her obsessive fan before the forced matrimony takes place. Borderline is written and directed by Jimmy Warden (Cocaine Bear), who has been married to lead actress Samara Weaving since 2019. The film also stars Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun) and Jimmy Fails (Nickel Boys).