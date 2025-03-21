Last week, Novocaine painlessly took the number one spot at the box office, beating Black Bag, which was released at the same time. Mickey 17 came in third place by a narrow margin in the film’s second week of release. This week, the behemoth known as Disney is releasing the live-action remake of Snow White, which would usually cause other filmmakers and distributors to find an alternate theatrical premiere for their films. Instead, there are an abundance of new releases coming out this Friday in a variety of genres. If you’re looking for drama, comedy, action, science-fiction, mafia movies, horror, or even movies based on true events, you’re in for a buffet of options to see in theaters this week. Read on to find out what’s in store!

‘Snow White’

Hi-ho! Snow White is one of this year's most highly anticipated Disney releases, but it has not been without its fair share of controversy, as casting choices have been questioned for the live-action remake. This retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale stars Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular character, who flees into the forest to escape the wrath and jealousy of her stepmother, the Evil Queen, played by Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. In the forest, she stumbles across a small cottage inhabited by the Seven Dwarfs. Directed by Mark Webb (500 Days of Summer), Snow White introduces some new musical numbers, like "Waiting on a Wish," and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Snow White’s love interest, whose character is partially inspired by The Prince in the original animated movie. AMC theaters will be hosting a fan event for the opening night on Thursday, March 20, encouraging movie-goers to dress as their favorite Disney princess or villain and offering a free suction phone mount to turn your device into your very own magic mirror. AMC and other theaters will also have unique collectible popcorn buckets available for those who see the movie during its opening weekend!

How To Watch

Snow White Release Date March 21, 2025 Director Marc Webb Writers Greta Gerwig , Erin Cressida Wilson, Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm

‘Bob Trevino Likes It’

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira stars in this film as Lily Trevino, who tries to find her estranged father, Robert Trevino (French Stewart), through Facebook after he decides to abandon her. She accidentally requests to become friends with Bob Trevino (John Leguizamo), a childless man who happens to have the same name as her narcissistic father. He begins to like her posts and the two develop a friendship. When they meet in person, they form an even stronger bond as he takes on the role of being a supportive father figure to her. Bob Trevino Likes It is filled with moments of laughter and tears as the two unrelated Trevinos learn more about each other and themselves. The film is also semi-autobiographical, based on writer and director Tracie Laymon’s personal experiences.

Fandango

Bob Trevino Likes It Release Date March 21, 2025 Runtime 102 Minutes Director Tracie Laymon

‘Locked’

Bill Skarsgård is back in an all-new action thriller, facing up against Sir Anthony Hopkins. Similar to his role in Villains, Skarsgård isn’t entirely innocent as Eddie Barish, a car thief who finds a high-end luxury SUV left unlocked. Upon entering the car, the doors lock, and he is unable to exit. He receives a phone call on the dashboard display to learn that the owner of the car, William (Hopkins), has set an elaborate trap. William reveals that the car has reinforced windows and flooring, and is completely soundproof. He is also able to remotely control the car, tormenting Eddie with electric shocks, freezing temperatures, and blistering heat. As Eddie desperately tries to escape, he also learns a great deal about William and why he is so intent on punishment and consequences. Locked is an English-language remake of the 2019 Argentinian film, 4x4, and is directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn).

Fandango