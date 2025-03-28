Last week, Snow White skyrocketed to the top of the box office charts, despite the controversy surrounding the Disney live-action remake. Black Bag and Captain America: Brave New World took second and third places, respectively, bumping last week’s top earner, Novocaine, down to fourth place. In addition to the variety of new movies coming to theaters this weekend, Amazon Prime will also release its mystery-thriller, Holland, starring Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen.

‘A Working Man’

Jason Statham stars as Levon Cade in this new action thriller, A Working Man. Cade is an ex-Royal Marine who lives a simple life in Chicago after the death of his wife. He works on a construction site for Joe Garcia (Michael Peña) and forms a close bond with Garcia and his wife and daughter. When Joe’s daughter, Jenny (Arianna Rivas), gets abducted by human traffickers, he turns to Levon Cade to find and rescue her, knowing of his past military experience. Cade recruits the help of his old friend, a blind weapons expert and marksman named Gunny Lefferty (David Harbour). As Cade gets closer to finding Jenny, he discovers a network of corruption that has police and government officials involved in the racket. If you’re a fan of movies like Taken, The Equalizer, or The Beekeeper, this is the movie you will want to see on the big screen.

How to Watch

Release Date March 28, 2025

‘Audrey’s Children’

Audrey’s Children is a film that follows the touching and heroic tale of Dr. Audrey Evans (Natalie Dormer), the chief of pediatric oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in 1969 and the co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House Charity. Not only did she barge past bureaucratic barriers to secure funding, but she also revolutionized the treatment for neuroblastoma, a deadly form of pediatric nerve cancer. While doing so, she noticed that many families were going bankrupt trying to afford hospital bills and paying for hotel rooms in the city as their children underwent lengthy treatment. She co-founded the Ronald McDonald House Charity with Philadelphia Eagles’ manager, Jim Murray, to accommodate housing for families with hospitalized children.

