Last week, thanks to the Academy Award Ceremony, there were limited new releases, but the top earner at the box office, Captain America: Brave New World, maintained its position, with the new release Last Breath, which is based on an incredible true story taking second place, bumping horror film The Monkey to third. This week, however, there are a few contenders who might be able to take on the Cap. In addition to the new releases, there will also be an early-access screening of the upcoming action-comedy, Novocaine, held at select theaters on Saturday at 7:00 PM. Check your local cinemas to see if you can watch the movie before its wide release next week! Read on to find out about the movies hitting theaters this week. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

‘In the Lost Lands’

In the Lost Lands is an epic fantasy film based on a short story written by Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin. Set in an alternate universe filled with magic and demons, the film stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista as they battle in the dangerous lands outside the walls of their city on a quest to find a secret source of power. When the Queen sends powerful witch Gray Alys (Jovovich) out into The Lost Lands to find the power, Alys enlists the help of Boyce (Bautista), who has been out there and has seen and fought the creatures they will encounter. They are also being hunted by mercenaries, led by Ash (Arly Jover), making their journey all the more treacherous. In the Lost Lands is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil) and the screenplay is written by Anderson and Constantin Werner (The Pagan Queen). If you're a fan of dark world-building movies like The Dark Tower, Mad Max, or Dune, this movie is worth checking out!

In the Lost Lands 3 10 Release Date March 7, 2025

‘Mickey 17’

In this sci-fi action comedy, Robert Pattinson (The Batman) stars as Mickey Barnes, who, after a failed business venture, signs up to leave Earth to become an “Expendable” on a spaceship to help colonize a frozen planet. What he doesn’t realize (he should have read the paperwork) is that he has signed up to take on dangerous missions to gather data, resulting in his death. The next day, they print a new copy of his body, and he ventures out to inevitably die again. One day, after being mistaken for dead, a newly replicated Mickey 18 is sleeping in his bed when his predecessor, Mickey 17, plops down next to him, terrifying them both. Multiples are illegal on the ship and must be terminated immediately. Not wanting to be discovered, they attempt to kill one another but are found out anyway. The movie also stars Beef’s Steven Yeun as Timo, a pilot and Mickey’s best friend, Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice) as a security agent and Mickey’s love interest, Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) as Kenneth Marshall, a politician who reigns over the ship, and Toni Collette (Hereditary) as Ylfa, Kenneth Marshall’s controlling wife. Mickey 17 is written, produced, and directed by Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho, based on the 2022 novel, Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Mickey 17 8 10 Release Date March 25, 2025

‘Night of the Zoopocalypse’

This PG-rated animated comedy stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Dan, a mountain lion who has to team up with young timber wolf, Gracie (Gabbi Kosmidis), after a meteorite crashes into the zoo, turning some of the other animal inhabitants into gummy-like zombies, intent on taking over the world. Their leader is an adorable rabbit, known as "Bunny Zero," who infects other animals... at a rabbit's pace. The two of them join other survivors, including a baby pygmy hippo, an ostrich, a proboscis monkey, a red-tailed lemur, a capybara, and a gorilla as they race to find a cure. The movie is based on novelist and filmmaker Clive Barker’s short story, “Zoombies.”

Night of the Zoopocalypse Release Date March 7, 2025 Runtime 92 minutes Director Ricardo Curtis

‘Queen of the Ring’