Moana 2 maintained first place at the box office in the second week of the film’s release, with Wicked and Gladiator II holding strong in their respective second and third-place positions. Given the hype, anticipation, and adoration for these three films, it’s no surprise they continue to dominate the box office. In addition to the new movies coming to theaters this week, Elton John’s documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, will open on Friday, showcasing the iconic performer’s life and history filled with the highs and lows of his career. Without any further delay, read on to see what’s coming to theaters near you this weekend!

‘Kraven the Hunter’

This week, a new chapter in the Sony Spider-Man universe comes from Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Studios: Kraven the Hunter. Based on the comic book character, Kraven is known as one of the most iconic villains and an anti-hero, similar to the Venom movie franchise. As his name suggests, Sergei “Kraven” Kravinoff is a big-game hunter– but not a poacher, and sees himself as a conservationist and “protector of the natural world.” He has a complex history and relationship with his father, a brutal crime-lord, Nikolai Kravinoff, who trained him to be the apex predator he is. An unexpected series of events sets Kraven off on a path of vengeance. “Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off.”

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) as the titular character, Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as his gangster father, Nikolai, Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II) as Kraven’s estranged half-brother, Dmitri, who can change how he looks, earning the name “Chameleon,” and Ariana DeBose (Wish) as a voodoo priestess and Kraven’s love interest. Nikolai’s heavy-hitting henchmen that Kraven will have to fight include Alessandro Nivola (The Brutalist) as Aleksei Sytsevich a.k.a. “The Rhino,” and Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) as “The Foreigner,” a brutal mercenary who works for Nikolai.

‘Nickel Boys’

Set in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1962 during the Jim Crow era, young Elwood Curtis is wrongly accused of being an accomplice to a car theft. He is then sent to a segregated reform school called Nickel Academy, which is a fictionalized version of the Dozier School for Boys. There, he meets Turner, who helps him navigate the corruption and abuse that occurs within the academy. Despite the cruel conditions the two friends endure, Elwood refuses to relinquish his idealistic sense of justice inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. and the budding Civil Rights movement. Nickel Boys is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, written by Colson Whitehead, and is a testament to perseverance, dignity, and justice. The film stars Ethan Herisse (When They See Us) as Elwood Curtis, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as the adult version of Elwood, and Brandon Wilson (The Way Back) as Turner. Additionally, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard) will appear as Hattie, Elwood’s grandmother, Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Spencer, the school administrator, Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Harper, an employee at Nickel Academy, and Jimmie Fails (Pieces of a Woman) as Mr. Hill, Elwood’s high school teacher who encourages him to pursue his dreams of higher education.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim’

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim brings Middle Earth back to the big screen with director Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) at the helm. Set nearly 200 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, the animated film depicts a brutal battle over the ancient stronghold of Hornburg– which later becomes Helm’s Deep. When a proposed marriage between Héra, the daughter of the King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and Wulf, the son of Freca, a Dunlending lord, goes sour, resulting in the death of Freca. Wulf is infuriated and returns home to rally his army to attack Hornburg, intent on killing everyone. Héra must now summon the strength to build a resistance army to stand against the incoming enemy forces. What complicates things even further is that Héra and Wulf grew up together as children and while Héra did not wish to marry Wulf, she doesn’t want to hurt him if she doesn’t have to. Brian Cox (Succession) voices Helm Hammerhand, with Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter, Héra. Wulf is voiced by Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer), and Miranda Otto reprises her character of Éowyn from the Lord of the Rings films and will serve as the narrator. Other Lord of the Rings alumni in this film include Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson stars as the main character of The Last Showgirl, Shelly, who struggles to find her feet and plan for her future when her successful show of 30 years comes to an abrupt end. All she’d ever known was being a Vegas showgirl, doing what she loved with close friends and fellow showgirls, Mary-Anne (Brenda Song) and Jodie (Kiernan Shipka). Now that it’s over, Shelly finds comfort from her daughter, Hannah (Billie Lourd), and former showgirl Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis), who now works as a waitress. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) appears as Eddie, Shelly’s former boss, and producer of the act. When Shelly tries to audition for a different show, she is rejected by the director, who is played by Jason Schwartzman. Directed by Gia Coppola (Mainstream), this movie will have a limited release in AMC theaters on December 13 for one week before its wide release on January 10, 2025.

‘The Man in the White Van’

This Friday the 13th release doesn’t mind that Christmas is just around the corner, it's never a bad time to watch a creepy thriller! The Man in the White Van is based on the incredible and harrowing true events that occurred in Florida in 1974. Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2) stars in the film as Annie Williams, a young girl who is convinced that she is being followed and stalked by a mysterious white van. Despite raising her concerns with her parents, Helen (Ali Larter) and Richard (Sean Astin), nothing is taken seriously as they believe she is exaggerating. Even though there has been a string of violent disappearances in the area lately, nobody seems to believe Annie until it’s too late.

‘Endless Summer Syndrome’

Endless Summer Syndrome is a French film also known as Le Syndrome de l’été Sans Fin and is directed by Kaveh Daneshmand. It is Daneshmand’s directorial debut for a feature-length film, and stars Sophie Colon as Delphine, a mother of two adopted teenage children, Aslan (Gem Deger), and Adia (Frédérika Milano). On top of the trials and tribulations that come with raising teenagers, her life is suddenly turned upside down when her friend calls to tell her that she has witnessed Delphine’s husband, Antoine (Mathéo Capelli) acting inappropriately around Adia. After this, she begins to surreptitiously observe their behavior when they are alone and is horrified to learn the truth of the situation. This tense drama thriller pushes the limits on what a mother will do to protect her children.

Be sure to check back to see what new releases will be coming to theaters next week!