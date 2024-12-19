This past week, Moana 2 maintained the lead for three consecutive weeks as the number one earner at the box office, with Wicked coming in at a close second place. Third place goes to the newly-released Kraven the Hunter, which bumped Gladiator II down to the fourth-place slot. Additionally, the animated movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, took fifth place in the film's opening week. As we prepare to head into the next two weeks, the blockbuster hits continue to come, offering a short reprieve for those whose social batteries might run low after interacting with friends, family, and extended family over the holiday season. In addition to the new releases this week, A Complete Unknown had a limited early IMAX screening on Wednesday, December 18, at select theaters before the wide release on Christmas Day. If you’re looking for new to see this weekend, this article will show you the way!

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Mufasa: The Lion King is the origin story of how Mufasa came to be the king of the Pride Lands. The film is depicted as a narrative story, told by Rafiki to Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. He tells Kiara about her late grandfather, Mufasa, and how he started as a lost and orphaned cub before he met and befriended Taka. Taka, who would later be known as Scar, is the prince's heir to the throne and convinces his parents to adopt Mufasa as his brother. The two cubs grow together, but are under the constant threat of a pride of white lions, known as the “Outsiders.” One day, the outsiders attack, forcing Mufasa and Taka to flee and find their own territory. Along the way, they meet Sarabi, a young lioness who would eventually become Mufasa’s mate and Simba’s mother.

Mufasa will be voiced by Braelyn Rankins (8-Bit Christmas) as a cub and by Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as an adult. Meanwhile, Taka is voiced by Theo Somulu as a cub and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Chevalier) as the adult version. Sarabi will be voiced by Tiffany Boone (Hunters), and Rafiki will be portrayed by Kagiso Lediga (The Umbrella Men) as the younger version and John Kani (Black Panther) as the older narrator of the story. Additionally, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will reprise their roles as Timon and Pumbaa, with Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) joining the cast as Kiros, the leader of the “Outsiders.”

Mufasa: The Lion King
Release Date December 20, 2024
Director Barry Jenkins
Cast Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre, John Kani

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

The third film of the SEGA film trilogy comes to theaters this weekend, featuring Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and foe-turned-ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba) working together to combat a new threat to the world. Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves (John Wick), is a government experiment gone wrong, resulting in a spiteful and vengeful villain. Sonic and Shadow have similar origin stories, but Sonic was able to find a family of his own through his journey, whereas Shadow found only pain and loss. Despite their attempts to stop Shadow, Sonic and his team are easily overpowered by Shadow’s strength and ability to teleport. With nowhere else to go, they turn to Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in a desperate attempt to stop Shadow and save the world. James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski, the Sheriff of Green Hills and adoptive father of Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, along with Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Tom’s wife and a local veterinarian. Together, they team up to prevent Shadow from annihilating the world as we know it.

‘The Brutalist’

The Brutalist is an A24 epic historical drama that features Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who comes to America after he was forced to separate from his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) and her niece, Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy), leaving them behind in Budapest. In Philadelphia, he is commissioned by Harry Lee Van Buren (Joe Alwyn) to do a renovation for his father, the wealthy Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pierce). When Harrison returns and is surprised by the gifted renovation, he refuses to pay Tóth for his materials and labor, only to later discover that the work that Tóth has done is highly praised and admired by his friends in the architectural community. This causes Tóth to become unhoused, and he develops a heroin addiction, but after realizing Tóth’s ability, Harrison commissions him to construct a vast community center with a library, theater, gymnasium, and chapel. The film touches on themes of love, loss, addiction, and power, following Tóth’s journey through immigration, architecture, and taking care of his family. The film has won several awards since its debut at the Venice Film Festival in September and has several additional nominations currently pending. It serves as a visually and emotionally stunning examination of the “American Dream” and the false promises that come with it.

‘The Room Next Door’

From director and writer Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live In) comes The Room Next Door, starring Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Tilda Swinton (Suspiria), and John Turturro (The Batman). The film will be Almodóvar’s first full-length English-language film and follows the delicate relationship between old friends Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton). When Martha is diagnosed with a terminal illness, she reaches out to Ingrid after years of being out of touch with one another. Ingrid meets with her and is shocked when Martha proposes that the two of them cohabitate until she passes away, either by her illness or by her own hand. The bittersweet drama focuses on the fragility of both life and the bonds of friendship as the two women who were once best friends re-learn each other and how to navigate the situation.

Don't forget to check back soon to see what movies will be coming to theaters next week on Christmas Day!