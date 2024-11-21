Last week, Red One skyrocketed to the top of the box office earners, surpassing Venom: The Last Dance. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever took the third-place spot, meaning audiences are gung-ho to start watching Christmas movies already. Wicked had an early access screening on Wednesday, November 20 prior to the wide release of the highly-anticipated musical, and there will be special screenings of Pom Poko at participating theaters on Sunday, November 24, and Tuesday, November 26 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved Studio Ghibli film. The holiday season is almost entirely upon us, which means there will be plenty of traveling and spending quality time with friends and family. What better way to spend time with them than going to the theaters to see the latest releases?

This weekend also echoes last year's Barbenheimer phenomenon, as two radically different blockbuster movies, are set to open on the same day, with many moviegoers planning double features.

This article will help you find a film that the entire family can enjoy, even if they don’t enjoy musicals.

‘Armor’

Armor is a high-octane heist thriller that follows James Brody and his son, Casey, who work together as armored truck security guards. While they are in the process of transporting millions of dollars between banks, they are attacked by a highly-trained group led by Rook. Following a brutal car chase, James and Casey find themselves cornered and injured inside the truck on an abandoned bridge, surrounded by Rook and his team. James will have to think of something quick to save the truck's contents, his life, and most importantly, his son’s life. Sylvester Stallone stars as the antagonist, Rook, with Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) as his trusted right-hand man. In the armored truck, Jason Patric (Terrifier 3) takes the lead as James Brody, working with his son, Casey, who is played by Josh Wiggins (Giant Little Ones).

‘Flow’

This beautifully animated film comes from director Gints Zilbalodis and was written by Zilbalodis and Matīss Kaža. As a family-friendly fantasy adventure, Flow acknowledges the threat of increasingly devastating natural disasters that are afflicting the world. “Cat” is the main character the movie follows, a stray cat who wanders through a forest, trying to find food. After stealing a fish from a pack of dogs, the cat manages to escape, only to be nearly trampled by a herd of deer fleeing from a massive tidal wave. There are no humans in the movie, but the cat encounters structures of human origin and half-flooded cities on its journey after climbing aboard a sailboat with other stranded animals, including a capybara, a ring-tailed lemur, a labrador, and a secretary bird. The animals must find a way to cohabitate in peace as they sail through the flooded world, looking for a new place to call home. Flow was selected as the Latvian entry for the Best International Film award for the 97th Academy Awards and is notable for being completely rendered on the open-source software, Blender.

‘Gladiator II’

The highly anticipated epic historical action film has finally come to theaters, 24 years after its predecessor, Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe. Once again directed by Ridley Scott, this sequel will star Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Denzel Washington (Training Day), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and many more. Taking place 16 years after the death of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Crowe), his son, Lucius “Hanno” Verus, has found a new life away from Rome, where he was once the heir as Emperor.

Estranged from his mother, Lucilla (Nielsen), he lives peacefully in Numidia with his wife, until the Roman army invades his home, killing his wife, and taking him as a slave to fight as a gladiator for twin-brother emperors, Geta (Quinn) and Caracalla (Hechinger). Meanwhile, Lucilla and Roman general Marcus Acacius (Pascal) plot to stage a coup, to restore Rome to its former glory, along with the help of Senator Gracchus. While Lucius is fighting as a gladiator, he catches the interest of Macrinus (Washington), a former slave who earned his freedom (and a lot of power) and plans to take control of Rome. Macrinus mentors Lucius, planning to use him as a weapon to further his plans. Archive footage from the 2000 film will be used for flashback moments, including clips of Russell Crowe as Maximus, Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, Djimon Honsou as Juba, Tomas Arana as Quintus, and Spencer Treat Clark as a young Lucius. Compared to the first film, the gladiators in Gladiator II will face even more dangerous obstacles in the arena, including naval warfare, war rhinos, and a horde of vicious baboons. Are you not entertained?!

‘Wicked’

We’re not in Kansas anymore, the Land of Oz has come to us instead in the form of Wicked. Based on the famous Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked will be the first of a two-part adaptation. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the musical will star Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as Elphaba, a misunderstood and powerful witch who was born with green skin and later becomes the infamous Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Joining her is Ariana Grande (Don’t Look Up) as Glinda, a popular witch who later becomes the Good Witch of the North.

The two main characters meet at Shiz University, which is run by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will be played by Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park), an ordinary man from Omaha, Nebraska, who accidentally comes to the Land of Oz on a hot air balloon. He devises a plan to villainize Elphaba to give the residents of Oz something to rally together against. Also starring in the film are Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Marissa Bode, and more.

