Last week was a huge weekend at the box office, with Wicked and Gladiator II facing off, creating the new “Barbenheimer,” now called “Glicked.” Similar to the Oppenheimer and Barbie battle, the more prolific movie title in the mash-up seems to always have the upper hand, with Barbie earning about $488 million more than Oppenheimer. This time around, Wicked came out on top, earning over $112 million, whereas Gladiator II took second place, earning a little over $55 million. Red One is still hanging on at third place, earning just over $13 million during its second week in theaters with a gross of roughly $53 million since the film’s release two weeks ago. As the holiday season ramps up, the battle for the box office will only get more savage as more families adopt the tradition of going to the theaters around major holidays. This week, there’s no shortage of drama, romance, or music in store for moviegoers and this list will help you find your new must-see movie for Thanksgiving… aside from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, of course.

‘Moana 2’

Moana 2 takes place three years after the events of the first film, Moana, where the titular character saves her island and reconnects with her ancestral roots as a voyager with the help of Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a troubled shape-shifting demigod. Together, they faced the dangers of the Kakamora, pirate coconut creatures who seek the heart of the sea that Moana held, Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement), a giant treasure-hoarding coconut crab, and the wrath of Te Kā, a volcanic demon who threatens Moana’s home island. Now, after receiving a shocking message from her ancestors, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) has to build a team of wayfinders and set sail once again to save the hidden island of Motufetu from a curse put upon it by the Oceania God, Nalo. Reuniting with Maui, new friends, Loto (Rose Matafeo), Kele (David Fane), and Moni (Hualālai Chung), along with her hilarious pet rooster, Hei Hei (Alan Tudyk), she will have to rely on her voyager instincts to save and reunite her people. During her journey, she confronts a mysterious and stormy foe, named Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), who threatens the team’s mission.

This film also boasts the return of voice actors Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian) as Chief Tui, Moana’s father, Nicole Scherzinger as Moana’s mother, Sina, and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) as Tala, Moana’s grandmother. Moana 2 will also have several actors provide the language dubbing for Indigenous Polynesian languages such as Māori and Hawaiian-language versions of the film, including Temuera Morrison, Rachel House, Awhimai Fraser, and Auli’i Cravalho. As an additional fun fact– Dwayne Johnson’s daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, also appear briefly in the movie, providing their voices for Moana’s fan club known as the “MOANA-BE’s.”

Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Studio(s) Walt Disney Pictures , Walt Disney Animation Studios Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures prequel(s) Moana Franchise(s) Disney Where To Stream Disney+ Character(s) Moana , Maui , Hei Hei , Tala , Chief Tui , Sina , Moni , Kele , Loto , Matangi , Tautai Vasa , Simea Expand

‘Queer’

A24’s latest drama, Queer, is directed by none other than Luca Guadagnino, who has recently created other steamy films like Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, Bones and All, and Challengers. The movie stars Daniel Craig, who is famous for his portrayal of James Bond in Casino Royale and the subsequent sequels until his swan song finale in No Time To Die, as William Lee, an American who finds himself in Mexico City during the 1950s after fleeing from a drug deal gone bad in New Orleans. In his late 40s, he recounts his life as he passes time within a small community of other American expatriates. One day, he meets a younger man named Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) and the two of them quickly form a connection in this period drama. Although Daniel Craig’s character as Lee might not be as openly queer as his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, William Lee still has to find a way to carefully navigate his newfound relationship with Allerton, considering the period and location of this film. Based on the novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs, the story is loosely based on the life story of the recently discharged American Navy serviceman, Adelbert Lewis Marker, who is portrayed by Drew Starkey​​​​​​.

Queer Set in 1940s Mexico City, it follows an American expat named Lee (played by Daniel Craig) who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (played by Drew Starkey). The film explores themes of longing, isolation, and obsession. Release Date October 6, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Daniel Craig , Jason Schwartzman , Lesley Manville , Drew Starkey , David Lowery , Henrique Zaga , Ariel Schulman , Colin Bates Runtime 135 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers William S. Burroughs , Justin Kuritzkes Expand

‘Maria’

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Maria is the third film in his trilogy of important 20th-century women, following his 2016 film, Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, and the 2021 film, Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Based on the life and final years of the famous opera singer, Maria Callas, Maria stars Angelina Jolie in the titular role. The movie follows Callas as she slowly loses vocal control and is forced to confront her identity and life off the operatic stage. The mezzo-soprano also lost a significant amount of weight during the later years of her public appearances, drawing speculation and controversial theories about her health. The film will have a limited release in select theaters before making its way to Netflix on December 11. If you have the opportunity to see this movie on the big screen, make sure you check your local theaters for showtimes because Maria Callas’ voice and personality deserve a silver-screen debut.

5 10 Maria Maria follows the renowned opera diva Maria Callas as she lives in seclusion in Paris during her later years. Despite her deteriorating health, Callas receives an intriguing invitation to tour, prompting reflection on the legacy and influence of her storied career in the world of opera. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Pablo Larrain Cast Angelina Jolie , Pierfrancesco Favino , Alba Rohrwacher , Haluk Bilginer , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Valeria Golino , Stephen Ashfield , Alessandro Bressanello , Vincent Macaigne , Lydia Korniordou , Rebecka Johnston , Botond Bartus , Marcell Lengyel , Philipp Droste , Jeremy Wheeler , Luca Gréta Felhalmi , Zora Gerda Fejes , Kay Madsen , Toma Hrisztov , Christiana Aloneftis , Aggelina Papadopoulou Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Steven Knight Release Window 2024 Character(s) Maria Callas , Ferruccio Mezzadri , Bruna Lupoli , Aristotle Onassis , Mandrax , Yakinthi Callas , Voice Coach , Giovanni Battista Meneghini , Dr. Fointainebleau , Evangelia Dimitriadou , Young Man , Fantasy Dancer , SS-Soldier , Tuxedo Man , Dorchester Dancer , The Cameraman , Opera lover , Young Callas - 1947 , Young Callas - 1940 Expand

Have a Happy Thanksgiving and don't forget to check back soon to find out what new releases will be coming to theaters next week!