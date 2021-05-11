Paramount is re-releasing the entire Indiana Jones 4-film collection in 4K Ultra HD next month just in time for the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, and they've released a collection of new trailers for each film in the franchise to celebrate.

The modern trailers highlight the heightened resolution for the new Blu-Ray collection, giving fans a sneak peek of the classic films in crisp 4K. Even more noticeable and impressive is the added HDR (both Dolby Vision and HDR-10 are available with the collection) which is based on a meticulous remaster from 4K scans of the original negatives of the films, with extensive visual effects work bringing the adventures of Harrison Ford's Dr. Jones to life with pristine image quality. The trailers look absolutely stunning, and you should check them out for a taste of what the 4K collection looks like. Even with the YouTube decompression, these movies have never looked better.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Mads Mikkelsen on the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Script: “It Was Everything I Wished It to Be” If the image quality wasn't enough to get fans excited about seeing Indy punch nazis in the face again, then maybe knowing that legendary sound designer Ben Burtt (responsible for some of the most iconic sound effects from both Star Wars and the Indiana Jones films) is back to create the Dolby Atmos sound mix of the new collection.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper 40th anniversary collection without some juicy bonus features. While the Indiana Jones 4-movie collection doesn't include new material, it does come with a collective booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films, as well as seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark From Jungle to Desert From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary) The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes The Stunts of Indiana Jones The Sound of Indiana Jones The Music of Indiana Jones The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones Raiders: The Melting Face! Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups) Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups) Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute Indy’s Friends and Enemies Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)



You can watch the new trailers for the Indiana Jones collection below. The 4K set of the four films comes out June 8.

KEEP READING: The Best Movie Franchises to Binge Watch

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Ewan McGregor Confirm Production Has Started on 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' And set things straight about his lightsaber battle with Noel Gallagher.

Read Next