September will be a busy month for gamers, as highly-anticipated titles such as Deathloop and Life Is Strange: True Colors come out. However, things are also looking great outside the AAA circuit, with many indie gems ready to surprise people looking for something different to play. Unfortunately, the little guys don’t have the same money to invest in marketing, and sometimes we miss out on excellent titles simply because we don’t even know they exist. So, to help you search for what to play next, we will highlight nine promising indie games getting released this September.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Release date: September 7

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Developed by Shanghai-based TiGames, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is an upcoming Metroidvania partly funded by Sony’s China Hero Project. The initiative helps small Chinese developers to polish their games in exchange for a temporary exclusive release on PlayStation consoles. TiGames put Sony’s money to good use, as F.I.S.T. looks stunning. Mixing dieselpunk with anthropomorphic animals, the entire world of F.I.S.T. is modeled in 3D, even though the gameplay follows the classic 2D movement of Metroidvanias. Fans of dystopian adventures, Metroidvanias, and furry animals should keep an eye out for this one.

Webbed

Release date: September 9

Available on: Microsoft Windows

Fans of puzzle-platformers will want to check out Webbed, a game where you play as a spider swinging around her web to explore a vast garden. The swinging mechanics add a lot of vertical mobility to Webbed, and the game also allows you to build webs both as bridges and as traps for insects. But insects are not only food in Webbed, as you’ll meet a lot of six-legged friends who are in dire need of your help. Created by Sbug Games, Webbed promises to deliver a chill adventure that’s tailored to please players looking to dive into a world filled with cute characters.

The Artful Escape

Release date: September 9

Available on: iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One

The Artful Escape, the highly-anticipated platformer by Beethoven & Dinosaur, is finally coming out in September. The indie game launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 but failed to get enough funds to continue development. Lucky for us, indie darling Annapurna Entertainment was impressed by the concept of a playable rock opera and decided to pay up for its development. Inspired by David Bowie, Stanley Kubrick, and Wes Anderson, The Artful Escape looks and sounds fantastic on its trailers. If psychedelic adventures are your cup of tea, this is definitely an indie game to grab in September.

Flynn: Son Of Crimson

Release date: September 15

Available on: Microsoft Windows

Flynn: Son of Crimson is a 2D action-platformer with epic boss battles, a complex combat system with multiple weapons, and stunning pixel art. Oh, and you also get to ride a direwolf. There’s a lot to love in the first trailers of Flynn: Son of Crimson, but we must underline how the game’s world is beautifully crafted even with the artistic limitation of pixel art. Developed by Studio Thunderhorse, Flynn: Son of Crimson is the perfect game for players who love retro-art but are still looking for polished gameplay. Also, we just can’t say no to a game with a dog companion.

Eastward

Release date: September 16

Available on: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Macintosh operating systems

Eastward’s release date was recently revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase. The adventure RPG is being developed by Pixpil, an indie studio founded in Shanghai in 2013 with only three members. Eastward was officially announced in 2015, so it’s been a long time in the oven to make sure players will get a polished RPG world to explore with combat inspired by The Legend of Zelda’s isometric installments. The game is also being published by Chuckefish, the developers of turn-based strategy sensation Wargroove. If Chuckefish trusts Eastward enough to put the seal on it, we can expect another award-winning indie game is coming in September.

SkateBIRD

Release date: September 16

Available on: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Classic Mac OS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Is it a bird? Is it a skater? No, it’s SkateBIRD, another long-awaited indie game that’s being released in September. Initially set for an August release, SkateBIRD was pushed to September so that the small team at Glass Bottom Games could do some last-minute fine-tuning. Considering that SkateBIRD is launching simultaneously on computers and consoles, it’s easy to forgive a little delay from an indie studio. We are excited to do some wild skateboarding tricks with some feathery friends. Lovers of skateboarding games and fluffy birds should try out SkateBIRD when it comes out in a couple of weeks.

Tails of Iron

Release date: September 17

Available on: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One

Players looking to scratch their Souls-likeitch will be happy to know that Tails of Iron is coming out in September offering challenging boss battles and a refined combat system. In control of a mouse warrior, Tails of Iron players will need to explore a kingdom devastated by a plague of frogs, while trying to survive the amphibian attack. Developed by Odd Bug Studio, Tails of Iron also features a 2D hand-drawn art style that mimics printed illustrations, giving the game something beautiful to look at while you die over and over again in the hands of vicious enemies.

Sable

Release date: September 23

Available on: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One

Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, Sable’s demo drew comparisons with Breath of the Wild and Journey, both notable titles to be compared with. Allowing players to wander freely in a landscape filled with sand, Sable is a coming-of-age story set in a world that looks like nothing you’ve ever seen. With simple colors and without borders to delimit objects, the 3D world of Sable looks like hand-drawn animation, reason enough for players to dive into its heads first. Without a combat system, Sable is also an adventure game for those looking to get lost without worrying about fighting your way through mesmerizing scenery.

NYKRA

Release date: September 27

Available on: Microsoft Windows

Few games can look as good as NYKRA while sticking to an 8-bit art style. Described by developers ENDESGA as “a journey of self-discovery” and “existential narrative-driven sci-fi”, NYKRA is an adventure platformer set in a galaxy very different from ours but where people still try to understand the meaning of their own existence. While not a game for those who play games for a challenge, NYKRA should still be on the radar of anyone looking to experience a unique story that makes us wonder what our purpose in life is.

