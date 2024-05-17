The Big Picture Insidious franchise set to release sixth installment on August 29, 2025, with impressive box office success of $730 million globally.

Spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale rumored, but next outing confirmed as a full sequel following Insidious: The Red Door.

Original Insidious movie from 2010 still available to stream on Netflix, starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne.

As per Deadline, the world renowned Insidious franchise, produced by Blumhouse Productions, will release its next outing in the summer of 2025, Sony has confirmed. The official release date will be August 29, in a month that already includes the releases of a sequel to The Bad Guys, Bryan Bertino's Vicious, and an as yet untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie. It was also recently announced by Sony that another major horror franchise will release a sequel in the summer of 2025, with June 20 marking the arrival of Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later.

Following fresh from the Box Office triumph of Insidious: The Red Door, the next Insidious installment will be the sixth in the franchise, but will not be the Jeremy Slater-helmed Thread: An Insidious Tale, a spin-off that has been reported to arrive soon. So far, there is no concrete information as to when that spin-off will arrive, with this next outing set to be a full sequel.

'Insidious' Has Become A Horror Behemoth Since 2010

Close

Since it debuted back in 2010, James Wan and Leigh Whannell's Insidious franchise has gone from strength to strength, proving to be durable in a horror landscape that currently favors old franchises over new ones. In total, the franchise has grossed over $730 million globally since its inception, thanks to five current installments that keep luring audiences back. That total gross comes off the back of a mere $42.5 million total budget, proving that horror is perhaps the best franchise for crafting excellence with small means.

The first Insidious was released in 2010, and proved so popular that a second, Chapter 2, was fasttracked into production and arrived in 2013. With the success showing no signs of slowing down, Chapter 3 arrived in 2015 as the franchise changed from FilmDistrict to Focus Features. For the fourth outing, The Last Key, Universal Pictures took charge, with the most recent installment, The Red Door, the first to be distributed by Sony, the company behind this upcoming sixth film. The Insidious franchise has so far seen the likes of Patrick Wilson (Fargo), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), Ty Simpkins (Jurassic World), Lin Shaye (The Grudge), and Angus Sampson (The Mule) star. The first two chapters were directed by horror icon Wan, with the third directed by Whannell, the fourth by Adam Robitel, and the fifth by Patrick Wilson.

The sixth installment of the Insidious franchise will premiere on August 29, 2025. The first Insidious movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.