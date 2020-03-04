Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Aliens Invade St. Patrick’s Day in the Trailer for ‘Into the Dark: Crawlers’

by      March 3, 2020

into-the-dark-crawlers-image-slice

A group of college kids on a St. Paddy’s Day bar crawl get caught in the middle of a Body Snatchers-style alien invasion in the new trailer for Into the Dark: Crawlers, the latest installment in the Hulu anthology series.

Described as a monthly horror event series, each “episode” of Into the Dark is actually a feature-length horror movie is inspired by a holiday taking place that month. The series is produced by Blumhouse, the horror-thriller hit machine responsible for Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Happy Death Day, Insidious, The Purge, and others.

This new trailer shows the series’ next offering, which is more of a comedic sci-fi thriller reminiscent of Edgar Wright’s The World’s End, which was also about a gang of bar crawlers gradually being replaced by alien robots. Interestingly, Crawlers is the first episode of Into the Dark to tackle St. Patrick’s Day, with the series having already double-dipped on major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, and the obvious but still fun Halloween. (The series first episode, the excellent comedic horror-thriller The Body, took place on Halloween.)

Starring Jude Demorest (Star), Pepi Sonuga (9-1-1), Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher), Olivia Liang (Legacies), and Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship), Into the Dark: Crawlers premieres on Hulu March 6. Check out the trailer below and decide whether or not you’d let a bunch of body-switching aliens ruin your St. Paddy’s Day bar hop. (I probably would. It’s just not worth it, man.)

Related Content
Previous Article
Check out the Crazy Cameo-Filled Trailer for the Dark Comedy ‘Seven Stages…
Next Article
Emmanuel Lubezki, DP Extraordinaire, to Shoot David O. Russell's New Film
Tags

Latest News

Close