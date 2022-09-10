Disney fans are currently enjoying day two of D23. Marvel is the major focus of today and one of their highly anticipated upcoming series is Ironheart. At their showcase Marvel Studios gave fans an updated look at the series logo.

The marvel series centered around Riri Williams has a logo that is quite literal. The Ironheart text has a very fitting backdrop of, well, an iron heart that looks like it was forged by hand. Riri who's played by Dominique Thorne in the series is a relatively new character that made her Marvel Comics debut in 2016. She’s a child prodigy and is known to be a big fan of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the comics. While the series is expected to have a late 2023 release date, we will soon see Thorne’s MCU debut as Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November. The size of her role remains unknown, but in the teaser trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer Riri was forging her armor in a shot that was very reminiscent of Tony building his first armor in the first Iron Man.

It’s a very exciting time to be an Iron Man fan as his section of the MCU is quickly expanding. Beyond Ironheart and Wakanda Forever, Marvel also has an Armor Wars series coming to Disney+ that will see Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes aka War Machine take center stage. It’s safe to assume that Riri will have a role to play in that series as well.

Image via Marvel

Along with Thorne, Ironheart will also star Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) rumored to play the villain The Hood, Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Shakira Barrera, and Zoe Terakes. The series is directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler serving as an executive producer. There is so much potential for this series to be another hit for Disney+ thanks to all the amazing talent behind this project.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than three years since the death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. His sacrifice is still something that has weighed heavily on the MCU. Because of that, it will be very interesting to see how Riri takes up the mantle and how she personally connects to the MCU version of Tony Stark.

While we patiently wait for the calendar to change to 2023 and more news on Ironheart, you can view the updated series logo down below. You can also catch up on the entire MCU on Disney+ now.

