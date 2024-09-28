The early aughts were a magical time for Reality TV. Sure, MTV’s The Real World had already been out for about a decade, but other now beloved programs like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Osbournes were just getting started. At the turn of the millennium, with nothing but a few video cameras, a dream, and perhaps a not-so-firm grip on mortality, a group of young men struck out to do something the world had never seen before. They performed dangerous stunts with no regard to their personal health or medical bills. That ragtag group started the now-iconic series: Jackass. Although the original production only ran for three very short seasons, it took hold of the general public, inspiring folks from all around the world to pick up a camera and do something crazy. Following the wrap of Jackass, a franchise was born, with spin-off shows like Viva La Bam and a handful of movies carrying on the show’s spirit.

The last installment in the franchise was a feature-length film, Jackass Forever, that arrived on screens back in 2022. Ever since then, audiences have wondered whether we’ll see the gang back together again or if the dream is officially over. During a recent chat with Jackass co-creator, Jeff Tremaine, Collider’s Steve Weintraub posed the question, eager to get some answers. While Tremaine admitted that nothing was in the works at this time, he left the door open to the possibility, saying,

"I've learned to never say it's over. We've made every one of them as if it was the last one, and me truly believing it was the last one. There's no plan right now to do one. But if everybody decided, ‘We want to do it again,’ — who knows?"

Jeff Tremaine’s Take on the Legacy of ‘Jackass’

Tremaine knows that he and the rest of the guys involved with the pain-based franchise had something special. But he’s also not one to think that it was ever an entirely unique idea. When asked about how he views similar videos and projects that have been spawned from Jackass and whether he has any favorites, he said,

"I don't. You know what? I just watch. If I'm entertained, I'm entertained. I don't like calling anyone a copycat. Everyone's got a video camera. I think we were doing what every boy did back then. If you have a video camera, go do stupid shit with it. [Laughs] I don't think we're pioneers on any front level. So yeah, it's cool. I like seeing kids go out and do crazy stuff."

