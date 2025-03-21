The next big name on a movie theater screen may soon be Bond ... James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios recently acquired full creative control of the James Bond franchise from its longtime stewards, the Broccoli family, with the intention of helming more Bond films. And we now know who may be helping them do this: Hollywood mega-producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are in talks to helm the next iteration of Bond, according to Puck.

For the moment, this remains speculative. However, Puck reported that both Pascal and Heyman are currently negotiating deals with Amazon. If a deal is inked, it would mark a major turning point for the Bond franchise – and bring on two entertainment powerhouses. Pascal was previously the chairperson of Sony Pictures and currently runs her own production company, Pascal Pictures. Under that banner, she is best known for producing Sony's Spider-Verse films starring Tom Holland, a spinoff of the MCU that includes the wildly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home. A fourth Spider-Man film is in the works, and Pascal is also set to produce Greta Gerwig's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptation.

Heyman, the man behind production company Heydey Films, is known for producing another iconic British film series: Harry Potter. Heydey Films produced all eight entries to the wildly popular wizarding franchise, as well as its spinoff films, Fantastic Beasts. He has also produced commerically successful films including Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the adaptation of Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet, and the Margot Robbie mega-hit Barbie in 2023. So it's clear that both Heyman and Pascal aren't strangers to mega franchises.

'Bond' Remains Up in the Air