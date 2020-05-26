Read J.K. Rowling’s New Original Fairytale ‘The Ickabog’ Online Now

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling continues to dabble in The Wizarding World with all sorts of new stories, tie-ins, and adaptations aplenty in the global phenom franchise, but her newest story is something different. The Ickabog isn’t a Harry Potter tale at all but rather an original fairy tale meant for her younger children when she wrote it quite a few years back. And while it was intended for publication early on, Rowling opted to pen the more mature-skewing tomes under the Robert Galbraith pseudonym instead, shelving The Ickabog (or rather boxing its manuscript and stowing it in the attic for a time). Now, as the global pandemic continues to keep most rational folks inside, Rowling is offering up the tale for free online and inviting young readers and artists to submit their own illustrations, which may end up in printed copies when the book is published later this year.

Rowling announced the project over social media, along with the competition for the illustrations. She was also savvy enough to head off rumors of The Ickabog being a Harry Potter tie-in right out of the gate. Instead, this new original fairy tale will be made available to readers young and old who may be stuck indoors most of the day and need an escape of some sort. The illustration competition is just icing on the cake since it’ll give a new generation of fans a chance to be a part of the process and maybe even see their work in printed form. You can find out more at The Ickabog blog.

