The Big Picture The John Wick universe continues to expand with a spin-off film and a prequel series, and there is now another TV series in the works.

Chad Stahelski, the director behind the franchise, is eager to direct episodes of the John Wick TV show and explore new ideas not seen in the films.

While the franchise may have had a definitive ending, Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves would consider returning if the right idea comes along.

The John Wick universe has looked ripe for expansion ever since Keanu Reeves first smashed up his basement and dug out the gold coins and lots of guns. Four movies later, we have a spin-off film set to arrive next summer in the shape of Ballerina — starring Ana de Armas — and we've also enjoyed the delights of The Continental, a prequel series that showed the rise in power of Winston Scott, the owner of the famed New York Continental hotel.

For director Chad Stahelski, the mastermind behind the series, the world of Wick will always be on his mind, and when chatting with Collider's Nate Richard, Stahelski confirmed that there is another Wick TV series currently in the works, adding that he was very keen to get on board as a director for the series when it hits the ground running.

"Again, if something clicked with me, like, believe me, man, all the ideas that our group of writers are working on now, I swear to you, I like them all," explained Stahelski. "If you told me tomorrow I had to do any one of them, I'd be like, 'Cool, man. That's a great way to spend a year.' They're all cool ideas, and I have ideas on how I’d execute all of them. That's what's so fun about keeping it going. And we're doing a John Wick TV show, which, again, keeps my head going."

Chad Stahelski Would Love to Direct 'John Wick' TV Episodes

Image via Lionsgate Films

Stahelski went on to explain why he'd love to take a turn at the helm of some episodes in the other spin-off series, saying:

"I would love to do a couple of episodes of the TV show just because I think I'd have fun trying things that we didn't get to try in the films. I mean, absolutely. There's some great ideas. And to work with a different cast and a different story structure without John Wick, it would be a fun challenge."

That's not to say that Stahelski hasn't thought about teaming with Reeves again on the franchise, despite what some might have considered something of a definitive ending to the character at the climax of John Wick: Chapter 4. But having poured so much of their heart and soul into making the acclaimed action franchise, they won't just do it for the sake of it. "But look, also, that being said, if Keanu called me tomorrow with an idea, or if I woke up tomorrow like, 'Hey, let's do…”' you know, I'd be happy to jump back into John Wick, too," said Stahelski. "Just has to be for the right reason."

Where Can I Watch the 'John Wick' Movies?

The John Wick movie series and The Continental are available to stream on Peacock. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available to purchase on demand and is available to stream in the U.S. on Starz.

Watch on Starz