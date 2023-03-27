[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4]While John Wick: Chapter 4 gives its main character a worthy goodbye, Lionsgate intends to keep exploring the franchise for many years. Of course, we’ve known for a while there would be a Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas and a TV show about The Continental. However, as producer Erica Lee revealed during an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, a secret Wick-verse movie is currently in development.

It’s been nine years since the release of the first John Wick movie, but the franchise has managed to keep the throne of best action IP thanks to breathtaking set pieces and the extremely creative ways its titular character kills his enemies. Not surprisingly, John Wick inspired other great action franchises, such as the Bob Odenrick-led Nobody. With John Wick: Chapter 4 supposedly retiring Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin for good, fans are excited to know how else Lionsgate intends to expand the franchise. Well, according to Lee:

“There is another film that we're developing that I think we'll be announcing in the next, say, month or two. Then, I'm hopeful there's a ‘Ballerina 2,’ and ‘John Wick 5,’ and lots of other things. But we're developing a lot of stuff and having a lot of discussions with a lot of writers and brand management and Wick universe is my utmost priority.”

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Hiroyuki Sanada & Shamier Anderson on the Donnie Yen Showdown & the Dogs

What Could the Unannounced John Wick Movie Be About?

For now, we can only guess what this unannounced film is all about, but we can surely hope it gives us the Akira (Rina Sawayama) vs. Caine (Donnie Yen) duel John Wick: Chapter 4 end-credits scene promises. In addition, it makes sense for Lee to already think about Ballerina 2 since the upcoming spinoff is set to introduce a new action heroine that can become the new John Wick. The most puzzling project on Lee’s list, however, would be John Wick 5. John dies as a free man at the end of Chapter 4, and taking him out of the grave can undermine the emotional impact of his departure.

Be it as it may, things should become clearer in the next couple of months when Lionsgate reveals what the unannounced movie is about. Later this year, we’ll also be able to watch The Continental, and with Ballerina already in production, the franchise's future is safe for now.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available in theaters. Keep an eye out for more reveals from our interview with Lee. You can watch our interview with Shamier Anderson and Hiroyuki Sanada in which they talk about fight sequences and dogs below: